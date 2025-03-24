Blue Jackets activate Gudbranson, Monahan off Injured Reserve

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Erik Gudbranson and forward Sean Monahan off Injured Reserve, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Gudbranson, 33, has missed the past 66 contests of the 2024-25 season after suffering a shoulder injury in the home opener vs. Florida on October 15 and undergoing surgery on October 21. He has registered 34 goals and 99 assists for 133 points with 841 penalty minutes in 792 career games with the Blue Jackets, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators, Ottawa Senators, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers since making his NHL debut in 2011-12. He joined the Blue Jackets as a free agent on July 13, 2022 and has collected 7-32-39 and 133 penalty minutes in 151 games with the club. The 6-5, 222-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario was selected by Florida in the first round, third overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft.

Monahan, 30, has missed the last 28 games of the campaign after suffering a wrist injury at Pittsburgh on January 7 and undergoing surgery on January 24. He has recorded 258-321-579 with 195 penalty minutes in 805 career games with the Blue Jackets, Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames since making his league debut in 2013-14. He signed with Columbus as a free agent on July 1, 2024 and has posted 14-27-41 with 14 penalty minutes and a +17 plus/minus rating in 41 games in 2024-25 to become the first player to record 40-plus points in his first 41 contests with the franchise. The 6-2, 197-pound native of Brampton, Ontario was selected by Calgary in the first round, sixth overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight at the New York Islanders. Game time from UBS Arena is 7:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and the FanDuel Sports Network app begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 7 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.