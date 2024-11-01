Blue Jackets activate Dmitri Voronkov off injured reserve

The forward suffered an upper body injury in a preseason game and has missed the first nine games of the regular season

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Dmitri Voronkov off Injured Reserve, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today. Voronkov, who suffered an upper body injury in a preseason game vs. Pittsburgh on Oct. 3, has missed the first nine games of the regular season.

The 24-year-old native of Angarsk, Russia made his NHL debut with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24, finishing with 18 goals and 16 assists for 34 points with 52 penalty minutes, six power play goals and 142 shots on goal, while averaging 13:27 of ice time in 75 contests. The 6-5, 227-pound forward led NHL rookies in power play goals and finished fifth in goals, seventh in shots on goal and eighth-T in points last season. He also posted the third-most goals and power play goals by a rookie in franchise history. Voronkov was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round, 114th overall, at the 2019 NHL Draft.

Columbus returns to action tonight when the club hosts the Winnipeg Jets at Nationwide Arena. Game time is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FanDuel Sports Network begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

