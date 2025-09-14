Blue Jackets acquire goaltender Ivan Fedotov from Philadelphia

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired goaltender Ivan Fedotov from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for the team’s sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

"Ivan has great size, is athletic for a big goaltender and will provide our club with additional depth at the position,” said Waddell. "That has been a priority for us during the offseason and this trade accomplishes that.”

Fedotov, 28, posted a 6-14-5 record with a 3.29 goals-against average (GAA) and .874 save percentage (SV%) in 29 career appearances with the Flyers since making his NHL debut at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. He went 6-13-4 with a 3.15 GAA and .880 SV% in 26 contests with Philadelphia in 2024-25. He was originally selected by the Flyers in the seventh-round, 188th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

The 6-7, 214-pound netminder registered a 61-55-8 record with a 2.22 GAA, .921 SV% and 10 shutouts in 133 career games with CSKA Moskva, Traktor Chelyabinsk, Salavat Yulaev Ufa and Neftekhimik Nizhenkamsk in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League from 2014-24. He posted a 21-22-1 record with a 2.37 GAA, .914 SV% and a career-high four shutouts in his final KHL season with CSKA Moskva in 2023-24.

Fedotov was named the KHL’s Best Goaltender and to the First All-Star Team in 2021-22 after registering a 14-10-2 record, 2.00 GAA and .919 SV% in 26 contests with CSKA Moskva. He led the club to the 2022 Gagarin Cup championship, finishing with a 16-6 record, 1.85 GAA and playoff-best .937 SV% in 22 outings.

Born in Lappeenranta, Finland, Fedotov represented the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2022 Olympic Games. He went 4-2-0 with a 1.61 GAA, .943 SV% and two shutouts in six contests to help the team capture a silver medal at the tournament.

