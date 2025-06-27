Blue Jackets acquire forwards Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood from Colorado

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired forwards Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Gavin Brindley, the club’s third-round pick, 77th overall, in the 2025 NHL Draft and a conditional 2027 second-round pick, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

“We are very excited to welcome Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood to the Columbus Blue Jackets family,” said Waddell. “Charlie is an experienced, two-way player that adds size and versatility to our group, while Miles is one of the fastest skaters in the NHL who provides great energy and physicality. Beyond being outstanding players, both are high-character people who will fit in perfectly with our group and what we are building here in Columbus.”

Coyle, 33, has recorded 189 goals and 296 assists for 485 points with 355 penalty minutes and 1,632 shots on goal, while averaging 16:44 of ice time in 950 career games with the Avalanche, Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild since making his NHL debut in 2012-13. He’s recorded 40-plus points in a season five times and scored double-digit goals on 11 occasions during his 13 seasons. He also has added 26-27-53 in 126 career Stanley Cup Playoffs appearances.

A native of East Weymouth, Massachusetts, Coyle recorded 17-18-35 with 24 penalty minutes and 115 shots on goal on 16:59 TOI in a career-high 83 contests split between Boston and Colorado in 2024-25. He recorded three-straight campaigns of 28-plus assists and 44-plus points with the Bruins from 2021-24 and set single-season career highs in goals, points and power play goals in 2023-24 with 25-35-60 and seven power play goals in 82 contests with the club.

The 6-3, 215-pound forward recorded 14-11-25 in 47 appearances with the American Hockey League’s Houston Aeros in 2012-13. Prior to turning pro, he spent the 2010-11 season at Boston University before splitting the 2011-12 campaign between BU and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Saint John Sea Dogs in 2011-12. He was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the first-round, 28th overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft.

Coyle has represented the United States at several international tournaments. He won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2015 IIHF World Championships and appeared in the 2011 (bronze) and 2012 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Wood, 29, has registered 91-91-182 with 550 penalty minutes and 1,100 shots on goal, while averaging 13:05 of ice time in 513 career games with the Avalanche and New Jersey Devils since making his NHL debut in 2015-16. He’s recorded double-digit goals in five of his seven full seasons. He was originally selected by the Devils in the fourth-round, 100th overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.

A native of Buffalo, New York, Wood collected 13-21-34 and 123 PIM in 111 career appearances over two seasons with the Avalanche, including 4-4-8 and 48 PIM in 37 outings in 2024-25. He set a single-season career high in assists with Colorado in 2023-24, finishing with 9-17-26 in 74 games. He recorded 13-14-27 and 76 PIM in 76 contests in his final campaign with the Devils in 2022-23. He set single-season career highs in goals and points with New Jersey in 2017-18 with 19-13-32 in 76 games.

The 6-2, 195-pound forward played one season at Boston College in 2015-16 and recorded 10-25-35 in 37 games. He represented the United States at the 2016 IIHF World Championships and 2015 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Brindley, 20, was selected by Columbus in the second round, 34th overall, at the 2023 NHL Draft. He appeared in one game with the Blue Jackets on April 16, 2024 vs. Carolina and collected 6-11-17 and 24 penalty minutes in 52 games with the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters in his first professional season in 2024-25. He spent the previous two seasons at the University of Michigan from 2022-24.