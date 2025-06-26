Blue Jackets acquire fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from Florida in exchange for Daniil Tarasov

The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired a fifth-round pick, 160th overall, in the 2025 NHL Draft, from the Florida Panthers in exchange for goaltender Daniil Tarasov, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

Tarasov, 26, registered a 19-34-6 record with a 3.44 goals-against average (GAA), .898 save percentage (SV%) and one shutout in 65 career appearances with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut in 2021-22. He posted a 7-10-2 record with a 3.54 GAA and .881 SV% in 20 contests with the club in 2024-25. The 6-5, 203-pound netminder was selected by Columbus in the third-round, 86th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

“On behalf of the Blue Jackets, I’d like to thank Daniil for his contributions to our organization over the past four years,” said Waddell. “He is an outstanding young man, and we wish he and his family well in the future.”

A native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, Tarasov also went 17-12-3 with a 3.25 GAA and .894 SV% in 34 career games with the Cleveland Monsters in the American Hockey League. He finished 1-1-0 with a 2.96 GAA and .908 SV% in two appearances with Cleveland in 2024-25.

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft takes place this Friday and Saturday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, where the Blue Jackets currently now hold the 14th and 20th overall picks in the first round. The club also holds six selections on the second day of the Draft, with picks in the third (77th), fourth (109th), fifth (160th), sixth (173rd) and seventh rounds (205th and 218th). Friday’s first round will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN+ beginning at 7 p.m. ET with live coverage of rounds 2-7 on Saturday on NHL Network and ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET.

The Blue Jackets 2025 NHL Draft Show will air live on 97.1 The Fan on Friday starting at 6 p.m. with coverage from Nationwide Arena presented by OhioHealth.