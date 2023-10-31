Blue Jackets 5th Line 5K race set for Feb. 11, 2024

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Columbus-based M3S Sports are teaming up to host the 5th Line 5K Race presented by OhioHealth. The annual 5K will take place on Sunday, February 11, 2024. The downtown road race offers runners and walkers an active way to celebrate the winter season with the Blue Jackets.

The 5th Line 5K Race begins at 10 a.m. outside of Nationwide Arena and takes participants on a 3.1-mile tour of downtown Columbus and the Arena District before finishing inside Nationwide Arena on center ice. Participants may register now by visiting www.BlueJackets.com/5K.

Nationwide Arena will be open to spectators during the race with seating in sections 113-116 opening at 9 a.m.

“We get excited every year for the fans to show up and fill downtown Columbus with a sea of blue during the 5th Line 5K. It’s a highlight of the season and a great way to come together mid-season,” said Vice President of Marketing, Ryan Chenault.

Participants will receive a voucher for two (2) tickets to a Columbus Blue Jackets game, Columbus Blue Jackets-themed official finisher's medal, Columbus Blue Jackets-themed long-sleeve, unisex technical race shirt, and a post-race activities.

Early bird registration for $60 is available through December 1. Registration will be accepted through the morning of the race if spaces remain. For fans who cannot attend in person, there is a virtual option. Visit www.BlueJackets.com/5K for registration and more information on the 5th Line 5K Race presented by OhioHealth.