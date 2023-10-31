News Feed

CBJ Small Business of the Month: CREC Real Estate Capital
Blue Jackets take early lead but fall on road to Stars
SealMaster named Blue Jackets road helmet partner for 2023-24 season
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets right back on the road to take on Stars
10-year-old's Zamboni costume is a hit on Hockey Halloween
Blue Jackets put 34 shots on goal but fall to Islanders
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Islanders on Hockey Halloween
Caruso named coach for 2024 U.S. Youth Olympic team
Blue Jackets Foundation grants have big impact in community
Blue Jackets host Hockey Halloween on Saturday night
Blue Jackets extend point streak to four with OT loss in Montreal
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets hope to build on good performances in Montreal
SvoNotes: Blue Jackets starting to build an identity under Vincent
Blue Jackets activate Yegor Chinakhov, loan forward to Cleveland
Prospect Report: Brindley off to strong start at Michigan
Fantilli tallies, but Ducks rally late to get past Jackets
Update on start time for Blue Jackets vs. Ducks at Nationwide Arena
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look for third win in a row

Blue Jackets 5th Line 5K race set for Feb. 11, 2024

Participants can finish at center ice in the downtown road race and will receive two CBJ game tickets

5th line 5k 2024
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Columbus-based M3S Sports are teaming up to host the 5th Line 5K Race presented by OhioHealth. The annual 5K will take place on Sunday, February 11, 2024. The downtown road race offers runners and walkers an active way to celebrate the winter season with the Blue Jackets.

The 5th Line 5K Race begins at 10 a.m. outside of Nationwide Arena and takes participants on a 3.1-mile tour of downtown Columbus and the Arena District before finishing inside Nationwide Arena on center ice. Participants may register now by visiting www.BlueJackets.com/5K.

Nationwide Arena will be open to spectators during the race with seating in sections 113-116 opening at 9 a.m.

“We get excited every year for the fans to show up and fill downtown Columbus with a sea of blue during the 5th Line 5K. It’s a highlight of the season and a great way to come together mid-season,” said Vice President of Marketing, Ryan Chenault.

Participants will receive a voucher for two (2) tickets to a Columbus Blue Jackets game, Columbus Blue Jackets-themed official finisher's medal, Columbus Blue Jackets-themed long-sleeve, unisex technical race shirt, and a post-race activities.

Early bird registration for $60 is available through December 1. Registration will be accepted through the morning of the race if spaces remain. For fans who cannot attend in person, there is a virtual option. Visit www.BlueJackets.com/5K for registration and more information on the 5th Line 5K Race presented by OhioHealth.