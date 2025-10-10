Blue Jackets to unveil puck sculptures honoring memorable moments in franchise history

To celebrate the National Hockey League franchise’s 25th anniversary season, the Columbus Blue Jackets are unveiling a series of larger-than-life hockey puck sculptures throughout the city. The public art installation commemorates key moments in franchise history and invites fans to celebrate a quarter century of Blue Jackets hockey. A total of 12 pucks will be installed: the first three are located at the OhioHealth Chiller locations in Easton, Dublin and North. The remaining nine will roll out in the coming weeks with locations shared on the team’s social accounts.

As part of the celebration, the Blue Jackets have launched a scavenger hunt inviting fans to visit each puck as it is unveiled. Participants can check in at each of the sculptures and for a chance to win exclusive prizes and instant rewards. To check in at each location fans can visit www.cbj.co/puck-hunt.

Each sculpture stands 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 350 pounds. Made entirely of steel tubing and sheeting, the pucks serve as bold tributes to the team’s legacy and its connection to the Columbus community. Every sculpture features a defining moment in Blue Jackets history, turning the city into a walkable timeline that spans from the inaugural season in 2000 to memorable playoff victories and fan-favorite players.

The Blue Jackets partnered with Adirondack Studios, a globally recognized leader in creative fabrication, to design and build the sculptures. Known for its work with major entertainment brands and cultural institutions, Adirondack Studios brought the vision to life with precision and artistry.

Design highlights:

The puck statues are 46 inches in diameter – 15 times the size of a standard hockey puck.

Over 480 letters were laser-cut from two different thicknesses of steel sheeting to create the dimensional look.

The outer ring of each puck was laser etched with a grid pattern scaled to match a real hockey puck.

The laser traveled 800 feet to complete the etching, equal to the length of four NHL rinks.

Each puck is painted with Amerlock, the same industrial coating used on submarines, ensuring durability and a sleek finish.

For details and more information about the team’s 25th season, visit www.CBJHistory.com or follow the team on social media.

For details and more information about the team’s 25th season, visit www.CBJHistory.com or follow the team on social media.