Blue Jackets announce special 25th Anniversary Concert featuring O.A.R.

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today a special 25th Anniversary Concert featuring platinum-certified band O.A.R. will be held at Kemba Live! on Friday, October 3, as part of activities surrounding the club’s upcoming 25th National Hockey League season.

A special pre-sale offer for CBJ Season Ticket Holders and O.A.R. Pre-sale Code subscribers will begin on Wednesday, August 20 at 10 a.m. ET, while tickets to the public will go on sale on Friday, August 22 at 10 a.m. ET at www.axs.com/events/1102057/columbus-blue-jackets-25th-anniversary-concert-tickets. General admission tickets are $42.50, Platinum Seats are $80 with Box Seats available for $100. A special VIP package that includes an opportunity to mingle with the band, Blue Jackets players and other celebrities, as well as all-inclusive food and drinks, is available for $125.

O.A.R., known for songs like “Shattered (Turn The Car Around),” “This Town” and “That Was A Crazy Game of Poker,” has continuously sold-out headlining tours since 1996 and has deep ties to Columbus and the Blue Jackets. Its members are alumni of The Ohio State University, and the group has performed at two NHL marquee events hosted by the Blue Jackets. O.A.R. performed at Nationwide Arena during the 2015 NHL All-Star Game and most recently played to a full house at St. John Arena prior to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series in which the Blue Jackets beat the Detroit Red Wings, 5-3, before a crowd of 94,751 at Ohio Stadium on March 1.

The collaboration between the team and band will continue two days later as former Blue Jackets players including Rick Nash, Jody Shelley, R.J. Umberger and more will join the band and other celebrities for O.A.R.’s Celebrity Crazy Game of Hockey at the OhioHealth Ice Haus on Sunday, October 5. The game will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. ET and are just $25 with proceeds benefitting the John and Matthew Gaudreau Foundation. Tickets will be on sale through Ticketmaster at https://am.ticketmaster.com/bluejackets/buy/CGOH.

For more information on the Blue Jackets 25th Anniversary Concert featuring O.A.R. and the Crazy Game of Hockey, visit BlueJackets.com/OAR.