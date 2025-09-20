Blue Jackets preseason games to be televised, streamed

Catch all seven games in Blue Jackets TV territory starting with Sunday's opener vs. St. Louis at Nationwide Arena

16x9_tv_v2
By Blue Jackets Staff
BlueJackets.com

The Blue Jackets are set to return to the ice this preseason, and there are a variety of broadcast options for those who want to stay close to the action.

Fans in the Blue Jackets TV territory can watch all seven preseason games, including two – home games Sept. 22 vs. Buffalo and Sept. 30 vs. Washington – to be shown on FanDuel Sports Network and the FanDuel Sports Network App. Both of those games also will be available on ESPN+ out of market.

HOW TO WATCH BLUE JACKETS HOCKEY ON FANDUEL SPORTS NETWORK

The other five preseason games will be streamed in the Blue Jackets television territory on BlueJackets.com and the Blue Jackets mobile app. That list includes the Sept. 21 home game vs. St. Louis, the Sept. 23 road contest at Buffalo, the Sept. 24 game at Nationwide Arena vs. Pittsburgh, the return visit Sept. 27 to take on the Penguins and the preseason finale Oct. 4 at Washington.

In addition, the Sept. 27 game at Pittsburgh will be available on NHL Network and NHL Center Ice, while the Oct. 4 game against the Caps will be shown on ESPN+ and NHL Center Ice.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: FanDuel Sports Network | ESPN+ | NHL Center Ice | NHL Network

All games will also be heard on the Blue Jackets radio network at either 97.1 The Fan or 93.3 The Bus.

