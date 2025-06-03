Blue Jackets to host 2025 NHL Draft Party at Nationwide Arena

The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to welcome fans to Nationwide Arena on Friday, June 27 for the 2025 NHL Draft Watch Party, a free event celebrating the first round of the draft. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with entry available exclusively at the Front Street entrance.

The evening begins with a CBJ pre-draft show, presented by OhioHealth, at 6 p.m. to set the stage for an exciting night of draft coverage that will include the live broadcast of the first round on ESPN shown directly on the arena videoboard.

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft takes place June 27-28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, where the Blue Jackets currently hold the 14th and 20th overall picks.

Fans attending the Draft Watch Party will enjoy:

Appearances by special guests, including Stinger and In-Arena Host Mike Todd

Interactive games, contests, and photo opportunities

Face painters, balloon artists, and more stationed throughout the concourse

Concession stands open for food and beverage purchases

Opportunities to win exclusive CBJ prizes including autographed sticks, pucks and jerseys

New and exclusive merchandise available only at The Blue Line

The Blue Jackets Foundation’s annual GEARage Sale returns during the Draft Party, giving fans the opportunity to purchase autographed items from former players, including CBJ shirts, hats, pucks, and player-used equipment.

Additionally, the Foundation will hold a 2025 NHL Draft silent auction of autographed CBJ memorabilia — including game-used equipment, action photos, signed pucks, sticks, and more. Fans at home or attending the Draft Party can participate online at cbjauction.givesmart.com or text CBJAUCTION to 76278 between Monday, June 23 at 9 a.m. and Sunday, June 28 at 9 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Foundation’s mission to support the health and wellness of children in Central Ohio.

Fans are encouraged to RSVP for the Draft Party at BlueJackets.com/DraftParty. All RSVPs will be entered to win an autographed jersey from a 2025 Draft Pick. RSVP does not guarantee entry, as admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Columbus Blue Jackets 2025 NHL Draft Show will air live on 97.1 The Fan starting at 6 p.m. with coverage from Nationwide Arena presented by OhioHealth.

Before heading into the arena for the Watch Party, fans are encouraged to stop by the Fanatics Sportsbook located outside of Nationwide Arena for food and beverage specials.