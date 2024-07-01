Blue Jackets pass the test with 2024 draft

Analysts agree that Columbus had a good weekend with the additions of Lindstrom, Elick and more

lindstrom sphere bug
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

Another draft has come and gone, and six youngsters have been added to the Blue Jackets organization in the span of less than 24 hours.

Next up is the natural question – how did the Blue Jackets do?

The good news is that yet again, prospect observers believe Columbus turned in a solid draft. The additions of No. 4 overall pick Cayden Lindstrom to solidify the center position as well as defenseman Charlie Elick (second round), goalie Evan Gardner (second round), defenseman Luca Marrelli (third round), defenseman Tanner Henricks (fourth round) and defenseman Luke Ashton (sixth round) were strong choices in the eyes of many analysts.

READ MORE: Lindstrom ready to make an impact | Jackets go big at draft

Cayden Lindstrom meets with the media t the draft.

Here’s a look at some of the grades the Blue Jackets received for their draft.

Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff: A

Ellis had Lindstrom ranked seventh in his final predraft rankings and Elick 27th, making the defenseman from Brandon of the WHL a strong choice for the CBJ at 36th overall.

“At the very least, the Blue Jackets have a forward who, at worst, will be a second line-center,” he wrote. “Lindstrom is big, strong, fast and has a wicked shot, and as long as he’s fully healed from his back injury, he’ll be an impact NHLer. Elick is a nice physical, shutdown defender and Gardner is a guy many believe has real potential. The Blue Jackets have a nice pipeline and I feel like they got some hits this weekend.”

Chris Peters, FloHockey: A-

Peters also had Lindstrom seventh in his predraft rankings, but the Blue Jackets got two steals as far as he’s concerned, as Elick was 24th and Marrelli 51st going into the draft in his rankings.

“Getting a future long-term top-six center in Lindstrom who could really add a dynamic to the forward group in Columbus, especially with Adam Fantilli,” Peters wrote. “They also got good value on day 2 with Charlie Elick, who I had as a first-round pick in my Top 100. Luca Marelli was also on the Top 100 list. The Evan Gardner pick surprised me, but I had heard some late buzz on him. Meanwhile, Tanner Henricks is a big body who will need a lot more development time, but was a worthwhile pick late in the draft. The same goes for BCHL product Luke Ashton, who comes in at 6-foot-7."

Hannah Stuart, Bleacher Report: A-

“Any team that adds Cayden Lindstrom is instantly making their prospect pool better,” Stuart wrote. “If that team can also add defenseman Charlie Elick, who we had ranked inside the first round, on day two, a high grade from us is in the bag. Columbus wasn't satisfied with adding two impact players, though. There is some very real potential in their later picks, including defender Luca Marrelli, who doesn't hesitate to jump into the play. A lot to like about this draft class.”

Kyle Cushman, the Score: A-

“Lindstrom's blend of speed, skill, and power is a general manager's dream,” Cushman wrote. “He'll form a nightmare one-two punch with Adam Fantilli down the middle for years to come. The Blue Jackets added a mean, rangy defender in Elick who has shutdown potential. He could be a perfect match with top prospect Denton Mateychuk."

Corey Pronman, The Athletic: B

Pronman was another to have Elick rated higher than his draft slot, putting the big defenseman 22nd in his final rankings. He also had Lindstrom eighth.

“Some scouts believe Lindstrom could be a star, and if they get that type of output then this draft will look quite rosier than where I have them graded,” Pronman wrote. “I think Elick and Lindstrom are NHL regulars and their third-round pick, Luca Marrelli, has a real chance to play games, too.

Scott Wheeler, The Athletic: OT winner

Wheeler used a little bit of a different scale to grade teams, calling teams winners, OT winners, OT loses or losers. The Blue Jackets fell in the second of four tiers, with the biggest value coming in Marrelli (73rd in Wheeler’s predraft ranking, taken 86th overall).

“I’ve got a lot of time for Luca Marrelli, who many around the OHL believed was a second-rounder,” Wheeler wrote. “He was very productive this season and did it by playing a smart, heady game, by and large. Tanner Henricks is an interesting bet at No. 101. His statistical profile kept him off my list but every time I watched him with Lincoln or at the Chipotle All-American Game, I was always struck by two things: How balanced his skating posture is and how he snaps his outlets around. He’s got a pro frame and mobility, and that’s a starting point.”

