Hockey Is For Everyone unites Blue Jackets community

The Columbus Blue Jackets hosted the annual Hockey Is For Everyone game, presented by Vorys, Monday vs. the Vancouver Canucks to celebrate diversity and inclusion in the sport. The matinee game, which took place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, was commemorated by Hockey Is For Everyone lapel pins for the first 5,000 fans in attendance.

Much of the focus of this year’s event was on the Black experience in the sport of hockey. Before the game, members of the National Society of Black Sports Professionals met for a panel discussion and meet-and-greet, with more than 200 tickets sold to those who wanted to take part.

Speakers included Adrian College hockey player and Columbus Ice Hockey Club alumnus Ayo Adeniye, former Blue Jackets defenseman and current team broadcaster Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre, CIHC president LaKesha Wyse, and documentary filmmaker Kwame Mason.