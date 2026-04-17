Blue Jackets hope to learn harsh lessons from falling short

In the end, maybe the Blue Jackets didn’t know what they didn’t know.
And head coach Rick Bowness knew it all along.
Before his passionate comments after the team’s season-ending 2-1 loss to Washington on Tuesday, Bowness spent the last few weeks of the season repeatedly telling his team and the media that things were only going to get tougher and tougher in the final games.
The Blue Jackets were the best team in the NHL in his first 26 games, going 19-3-4 from mid-January to mid-March and rising from a tie for last place in the Eastern Conference into a playoff spot. But a coach who has spent more time behind an NHL bench than anyone in the league’s history insisted that the team had to be prepared for the season’s final days, when postseason spots were hotly contested and teams played with a level of unmatched desperation.
And in the end, Columbus couldn’t get to that level, finishing 2-8-1 in its last 11 games and being eliminated from playoff contention the night before the finale against the Capitals. Bowness’ biggest frustration was that for whatever reason, the Blue Jackets couldn't heed his call and ramp up their games when it mattered most.
There was adversity to be sure, including a hectic 26 games in the last 48 days after the Olympic break; injuries to what proved to be indispensable players Mathieu Olivier, Damon Severson and Dmitri Voronkov; and maybe some good old-fashioned bad puck luck as they struggled to score goals in key games. And maybe you have to go through the pressure cooker once or twice before you truly understand what it’s like.
But if you are what your record says you are, the Blue Jackets didn’t get it done in the final stretch, prompting Bowness' comments Tuesday night. From a player perspective, the message was that the head coach wants to win, and he's someone who can help Columbus do just that.
“I think we need to learn how to win, and I definitely think (Bowness) can help us with that," Zach Werenski said. "He’s been around for so long and been to finals and he’s been to the playoffs a bunch, and I think his knowledge of how to get into the playoffs and how we have to play this time of year, we do need to learn that. But I don’t think it’s right to say that we don’t hate to lose or we don’t care.
"All of us have to look in the mirror and reflect on what we can do better, what went wrong, but I don't think it's fair to say we don't care and we don't hate to lose. I think we just need to learn how to win. We haven’t done that enough. It’s obvious. It’s clear. We haven’t been to the playoffs in six years. We do need to learn that as a group. If that’s the message, then yeah, I do think we need to learn that.”