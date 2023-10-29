10-year-old's Zamboni costume is a hit on Hockey Halloween

News Feed

Varlamov, Islanders shut out Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets put 34 shots on goal but fall to Islanders
preview blue jackets host islanders on hockey halloween

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Islanders on Hockey Halloween
dave caruso assistant coach for united states youth olympics team

Caruso named coach for 2024 U.S. Youth Olympic team
blue jackets foundation 2023 grants impact

Blue Jackets Foundation grants have big impact in community
blue jackets host hockey halloween 2023

Blue Jackets host Hockey Halloween on Saturday night
Caufield scores in OT, Canadiens rally past Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets extend point streak to four with OT loss in Montreal
blue jackets preview at montreal

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets hope to build on good performances in Montreal
svonotes blue jackets building identity under pascal vincent

SvoNotes: Blue Jackets starting to build an identity under Vincent
blue jackets activate yegor chinakhov and loan to cleveland

Blue Jackets activate Yegor Chinakhov, loan forward to Cleveland
blue jackets prospect report gavin brindley

Prospect Report: Brindley off to strong start at Michigan
Vatrano scores in OT, lifts Ducks in win against Blue Jackets

Fantilli tallies, but Ducks rally late to get past Jackets
blue jackets update start time anaheim nationwide arena

Update on start time for Blue Jackets vs. Ducks at Nationwide Arena
blue jackets game preview anaheim ducks frozen frenzy

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look for third win in a row
patrik laine injured reserve blue jackets recall dmitri voronkov

Blue Jackets place Laine on IR, recall Voronkov
5 questions with blue jackets forward alexandre texier

5 Questions: Get to know Alexandre Texier
adam fantilli scores first nhl goal in win over wild

Fantilli's first NHL goal will be one to remember 
Blue Jackets recover for OT win against Wild

Roslovic scores in OT, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Wild
blue jackets preview road back to back against minnesota

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets look to find consistency in Minnesota

10-year-old's Zamboni costume is a hit on Hockey Halloween

Blake Mompher, who has spina bifida, drew plenty of attention in Nationwide Arena for his creative costume Saturday night

Blake Mompher Boone Jenner
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

For one night, there was no bigger star in Nationwide Arena than Blake Mompher.

Whether he was on the concourse trick-or-treating pregame, riding the Zamboni during the second intermission or meeting with Blue Jackets players postgame, the 10-year-old from Delaware drew plenty of attention and support wherever he went Saturday night.

Of course, it was hard to miss him during the Blue Jackets' game against the New York Islanders, as Mompher’s wheelchair had been converted into a Zamboni costume for Hockey Halloween thanks to a lot of cardboard and some hard work from his father, Aric.

Mompher was born with spina bifida, a neurological condition from birth where the neural tube does not close all the way, resulting in damage to the spinal cord and nerves.

As a result, Mompher must use his wheelchair to get around, but the family has made the most of it the past few years with a variety of costumes that have gone viral. This time around, the youngster’s love of the Blue Jackets made a Zamboni the winning idea, much to the delight of everyone who saw him at the arena.

“(The support) is really cool,” Aric said. “The Fifth Line is just great. Everybody has been supportive. Just to see the fans and everybody come up to him and high-five him and fist-bump him, it’s been really good. And it’s also helped him come out of his shell because he’s not the typical 10-year-old. He’s spent a lot of time in the hospital. It can be really hard for him to open up, so everybody was really welcoming, and it’s been an incredible night.”

Blake was in Nationwide Arena from the start of the Hockey Halloween celebration, first taking pictures with his family by the cannon before traveling around the concourse to stop at each trick-or-treat station. During the second intermission, “Zamboni Blake” became Zamboni rider Blake as he met the CBJ ice crew and then was whisked around the ice on the ice resurfacing machine.

There were plenty of meet-and-greets as well, as Blake got to spend time postgame with his favorite player, Boone Jenner, and received a game-used stick from the CBJ captain. Blake also got to meet Blue Jackets mascot Stinger as well as chat with a number of players who stopped to see him after the game.

It’s not the first time Blake has drawn interest for his Halloween costumes, as the Mompher family has gone all out the past few years. Previous costumes have turned Blake into a school bus, a weather forecaster sitting at a desk, a box of macaroni and cheese, and an order of French fries, but this year, it was clear the costume had to be Blue Jackets themed.

“We knew it was going to be something hockey related because the last several months, he’s been very, very on board with hockey – very obsessed, wants to watch all the videos, all the games, learn anything he can,” his mother, Megan, said. “He knows all the players' numbers. So we knew it was going to be something hockey related, and we started thinking, ‘What can we make him that moves?’ And then we thought of the Zamboni.”

At the end of the night, Blake said he had a great time, but with one caveat – the Blue Jackets were shut out, 2-0, and he didn’t get to hear the celebratory CBJ goal cannon.