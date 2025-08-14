Blue Jackets unveil 25th Season theme nights and exclusive ticket packages

The Columbus Blue Jackets have unveiled an exciting lineup of Theme Nights and exclusive Ticket Packages to celebrate the franchise’s milestone 25th season in the National Hockey League. Beginning with Opening Night, presented by Nationwide, on October 13, this season’s promotions will feature returning fan favorite themes and commemorative giveaways. In addition, the club will host five “25th Anniversary Games” that will include appearances by former Blue Jackets players, special giveaways and more.

Select games will also feature exclusive merchandise items that can only be obtained through a Ticket Package purchase, including limited-edition jerseys, bobbleheads, and more. Single game tickets are available now for theme nights, with Special Ticket Packages on sale tomorrow, August 15 at 10 AM ET. Learn more at BlueJackets.com/promotions.

2025–26 THEME NIGHTS

· Monday, Oct. 13 – Opening Night, presented by Nationwide

Giveaway: 2025-26 Schedule Magnets

· Thursday, Oct. 16 – Presented by Bread Financial

Giveaway: Mini Helmet

· Saturday, Oct. 18 – 25th Anniversary Game, presented by Toyota

Giveaway: Upper Deck Collectible Card Set #1

· Friday, Oct. 24 – Grateful Dead Night (*Ticket Package Available)

· Wednesday, Oct. 29 – Hockey Halloween, presented by COSI

Giveaway: CBJ Trick-or-Treat Pillowcase

· Saturday, Nov. 1 – STAR WARS™ Night, presented by Ticketmaster (*Ticket Package Available)

· Thursday, Nov. 13 – Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by OhioHealth (*Ticket Package Available)

Giveaway: Hockey Fights Cancer Fleece Blanket

· Saturday, Nov. 15 – 25th Anniversary Game, presented by Nationwide

Giveaway: Upper Deck Collectible Card Set #2

· Saturday, Dec. 13 – 25th Anniversary Game

Giveaway: Upper Deck Collectible Card Set #3

· Wednesday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve, presented by New Amsterdam Vodka

· Saturday, Jan. 3 – Kids Takeover, presented by Bob Evans Farms (*Ticket Package Available)

Giveaway: Kids Sticker Sheet

· Thursday, Jan. 15 – Superman Night™ (*Ticket Package Available)

· Saturday, Jan. 24 – 25th Anniversary Game, presented by OhioHealth

Giveaway: Upper Deck Collectible Card Set #4

· Wednesday, Jan. 28 – Military Appreciation Night, presented by Elk+Elk (*Ticket Package Available)

Giveaway: CBJ Military Flag

· Tuesday, March 3 – Hockey Is For Everyone, presented by Vorys (*Ticket Package Available)

Giveaway: Lapel Pin

· Thursday, March 5 – The Ohio State University Night

· Tuesday, March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day Night

· Saturday, March 21 – 25th Anniversary Game

Giveaway: Upper Deck Collectible Card Set #5

· Saturday, March 28 – First Responders Night, presented by Jet’s Pizza (*Ticket Package Available)

Giveaway: CBJ Floppy Hat

· Tuesday, March 31 – Science of Hockey Night, presented by COSI

· Sunday, April 12 – 5th Line Celebration, presented by Schmidt’s Sausage Haus

Giveaway: Sean Monahan Bobblehead

· Tuesday, April 14 – Sustainability Night, presented by ADS

Giveaway: 2025-26 Team Poster

SPECIAL TICKET PACKAGES

These ticket packages include exclusive items that are only available through the purchase of the corresponding package:

· Friday, Oct. 24 – Grateful Dead Night (For all things Grateful Dead, visit www.dead.net)

Includes: CBJ X Grateful Dead Jersey

· Saturday, Nov. 1 – STAR WARS™ Night

Includes: CBJ X Star Wars Jersey

· Thursday, Nov. 13 – Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Includes: Mathieu Olivier Bobblehead

· Saturday, Jan. 3 – Kids Takeover

Includes: Stinger Jersey

· Thursday, Jan. 15 - Superman™ Night

Includes: CBJ X Superman Jersey

· Thursday, Jan. 22 – Margaritaville Night®

Includes: CBJ X Margaritaville Shirt

· Wednesday, Jan. 28 – Military Appreciation Night

Includes: CBJ X Military Jersey

· Tuesday, March 3 – Hockey Is For Everyone

Includes CBJ X Pride Jersey

· March 28 – First Responders Night

Includes: CBJ X First Responders Jersey

Columbus Dispatch Family Value Pack

For families, the Columbus Dispatch Family Value Pack, presented by ABC6 and Fox28, is available for all Blue Jackets home games. Each pack includes:

· A game ticket

· An OhioHealth Chiller Skate Pass

· A value meal (choice of hot dog, hamburger, or chicken fingers with rotating sides of chips, popcorn or fries, and Pepsi products)

Items are automatically loaded into your mobile account and are redeemable at designated concession stands. Select games also feature post-game slapshot opportunities on the ice. Packages start at $35 per person and go on sale tomorrow, August 15 at 10 AM ET. For more details or to purchase a Family Value Pack, visit BlueJackets.com/family.