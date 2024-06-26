Who's the next Blue Jacket? Draft analysts divided in mocks

Columbus will pick fourth at this weekend's NHL draft, and there's a lot of opinions who they'll select

draft picks bug
By Jeff Svoboda
@JacketsInsider BlueJackets.com

We’ve told you all along that this year’s NHL Draft could be one of the craziest in recent memory, and the mock drafts posted ahead of Friday’s first round just might prove it.

A look at 11 mock drafts from prospect experts/NHL writers from around the league reveals four different players mocked to the Blue Jackets, yet another sign that this year’s draft lacks a true consensus in how it will go.

Canadian center Macklin Celebrini of Boston University, this year’s Hobey Baker Award winner, is universally expected to go No. 1 overall to San Jose, but what happens next appears to be anyone’s guess.

MORE: Draft consensus poll | CBJ draft hub

The majority of the mock drafts we sampled have Michigan State defenseman Artyom Levshunov going next to Chicago, but things get interesting from there. Uber-talented Russian wing Ivan Demidov is the most intriguing player in the draft, and where he falls could have a huge impact on how things develop after the top choice. Meanwhile, massive Russian defenseman Anton Silayev remains the betting favorite – as well as our mocks’ favorite – to go third overall to Anaheim.

With Columbus picking fourth, there should plenty of options that remain available to the Blue Jackets, including power forward Cayden Lindstrom of Medicine Hat (WHL). The 6-3 center was the favorite of the mock drafts to end up in Columbus thanks to an excellent combination of size, skating ability and physical play to his game. 

Demidov was the next most-mocked player to the CBJ, with London (OHL) defenseman Sam Dickinson and Kelowna (WHL) forward Tij Iginla also appearing as future Blue Jackets in the drafts we found.

It’s all talk for now, as we'll know how things actually shake out come Friday night. For the time being, here’s what our 11 mock drafts had to say.

Chris Peters, FloHockey: Cayden Lindstrom

The explanation: The temptation to take Demidov will be significant, but so will the allure of solidifying the team’s center depth for the foreseeable future. With Adam Fantilli already in the mix, the Jackets can add another big, rugged and productive center in Lindstrom.

Peters’ top three: Celebrini (San Jose), Levshunov (Chicago), Silayev (Anaheim)

Corey Pronman, The Athletic: Cayden Lindstrom

The explanation: Lindstrom got the green light medically from some team doctors following the NHL combine and I think momentum is back in his direction to be a top-five pick. If he’s available, I think he’s going to Columbus.

Pronman’s top three: Celebrini (San Jose), Levshunov (Chicago), Silayev (Anaheim)

Scott Wheeler, The Athletic: Ivan Demidov

The explanation: I thought this pick was going to be Lindstrom (the idea of Fantilli and Lindstrom as a 1-2 down the middle is too exciting/rare to pass up, right?) right up until the last few days when I started hearing about just how impressive Demidov was in Fort Lauderdale.

Wheeler’s top three: Celebrini (San Jose), Levshunov (Chicago), Silayev (Anaheim)

Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News: Sam Dickinson

The explanation: Columbus doesn’t have any glaring need in their pipeline so they can go different ways. With David Jiricek and Denton Mateychuk headlining their blueline group, adding a guy like Dickinson could make a lot of sense.

Ferrari’s top three: Celebrini (San Jose), Demidov (Chicago), Levshunov (Anaheim)

Adam Kimelman, NHL.com: Cayden Lindstrom

The explanation: After taking Adam Fantilli (6-2, 194) with the No. 3 pick of the 2023 draft, the addition of Lindstrom (6-3, 213) would create a physically imposing 1-2 punch at center in the near future.

Kimelman’s top three: Celebrini (San Jose), Levshunov (Chicago), Silayev (Anaheim)

Mike Morreale, NHL.com: Ivan Demidov

The explanation: The 18-year-old left-handed shot (6-0, 192) is one of the most naturally skilled players in this draft class. He possesses smarts and adapts well in stride. He had 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists) in 30 regular-season games and 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 17 playoff games in Russia's junior league.

Morreale’s top three: Celebrini (San Jose), Levshunov (Chicago), Silayev (Anaheim)

Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff: Tij Iginla

The explanation: Bold, maybe? Depends on who you talk to. He’s a top-five player in many drafts, and there are a ton of people who think he’s only scratching the surface in terms of his true potential.

Ellis’ top three: Celebrini (San Jose), Levshunov (Chicago), Demidov (Anaheim)

Craig Button, TSN: Ivan Demidov

Sam Cosentino, SportsNet: Cayden Lindstrom

The explanation: If centre doesn’t work out, he can bring his power-forward game to the wing to complement a young and talented group up front.

Cosentino’s top three: Celebrini (San Jose), Demidov (Chicago), Levshunov (Anaheim)

Jason Bukala, SportsNet: Cayden Lindstrom

The explanation: Lindstrom seems like a pick that (Rick) Nash would have his fingerprints on. He’s big (6-foot-3, 213 pounds), plays with pace, rips pucks from all angles, and pushes back physically.

Bukala's top three: Celebrini (San Jose), Demidov (Chicago), Levshunov (Anaheim)

Brock Otten, McKeen’s Hockey: Ivan Demidov

The explanation: The Jackets have had great success with young Russian players recently, even forming a great Russian kid line involving Chinakhov, Voronkov, and Marchenko. Not only is Demidov clearly the best player available at this point, but he also helps add significant skill to the wing for the organization that needs it. This is an offensive play driver solely needed.

Otten’s top three: Celebrini (San Jose), Levshunov (Chicago), Silayev (Anaheim)

Journalism intern Kennedy Rehklau contributed to this report.

Interested in learning more about 2024-25 Ticket Plans? Please fill out the form below and a Blue Jackets representative will reach out with more information!

News Feed

2024 NHL Draft Profile: Zeev Buium

Building from within: CBJ draft picks are a big piece of the puzzle

2024 NHL Draft Profile: Artyom Levshunov

Blue Jackets to conduct development camp from July 2-5

Blue Jackets, Abbott's Pedialyte brand announce renewed partnership

2024 NHL Draft Profile: Cayden Lindstrom

2024 NHL Draft Profile: Berkly Catton

Yegor Chinakhov signed to two-year extension through 2025-26 season

Blue Jackets announce 2024 preseason schedule

Three weeks into his tenure, Waddell's still plenty busy

2024 NHL Draft Profile: Sam Dickinson

2024 NHL Draft Profile: Zayne Parekh

2024 NHL Draft Profile: Tij Iginla

Blue Jackets relieve Pascal Vincent of his duties as head coach

2024 NHL draft preview: The top 32 players in our annual consensus rankings

Monsters fall in AHL conference final

Columbus Blue Jackets return to PiNS Mechanical Co. for 2024 NHL Draft Party

Brindley ended a whirlwind year with Worlds success