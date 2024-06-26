Who's the next Blue Jacket? Draft analysts divided in mocks

It’s all talk for now, as we'll know how things actually shake out come Friday night. For the time being, here’s what our 11 mock drafts had to say.

Chris Peters, FloHockey: Cayden Lindstrom

The explanation: The temptation to take Demidov will be significant, but so will the allure of solidifying the team’s center depth for the foreseeable future. With Adam Fantilli already in the mix, the Jackets can add another big, rugged and productive center in Lindstrom.

Peters’ top three: Celebrini (San Jose), Levshunov (Chicago), Silayev (Anaheim)

Corey Pronman, The Athletic: Cayden Lindstrom

The explanation: Lindstrom got the green light medically from some team doctors following the NHL combine and I think momentum is back in his direction to be a top-five pick. If he’s available, I think he’s going to Columbus.

Pronman’s top three: Celebrini (San Jose), Levshunov (Chicago), Silayev (Anaheim)

Scott Wheeler, The Athletic: Ivan Demidov

The explanation: I thought this pick was going to be Lindstrom (the idea of Fantilli and Lindstrom as a 1-2 down the middle is too exciting/rare to pass up, right?) right up until the last few days when I started hearing about just how impressive Demidov was in Fort Lauderdale.

Wheeler’s top three: Celebrini (San Jose), Levshunov (Chicago), Silayev (Anaheim)

Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News: Sam Dickinson

The explanation: Columbus doesn’t have any glaring need in their pipeline so they can go different ways. With David Jiricek and Denton Mateychuk headlining their blueline group, adding a guy like Dickinson could make a lot of sense.

Ferrari’s top three: Celebrini (San Jose), Demidov (Chicago), Levshunov (Anaheim)

Adam Kimelman, NHL.com: Cayden Lindstrom

The explanation: After taking Adam Fantilli (6-2, 194) with the No. 3 pick of the 2023 draft, the addition of Lindstrom (6-3, 213) would create a physically imposing 1-2 punch at center in the near future.

Kimelman’s top three: Celebrini (San Jose), Levshunov (Chicago), Silayev (Anaheim)

Mike Morreale, NHL.com: Ivan Demidov

The explanation: The 18-year-old left-handed shot (6-0, 192) is one of the most naturally skilled players in this draft class. He possesses smarts and adapts well in stride. He had 60 points (23 goals, 37 assists) in 30 regular-season games and 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists) in 17 playoff games in Russia's junior league.

Morreale’s top three: Celebrini (San Jose), Levshunov (Chicago), Silayev (Anaheim)

Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff: Tij Iginla

The explanation: Bold, maybe? Depends on who you talk to. He’s a top-five player in many drafts, and there are a ton of people who think he’s only scratching the surface in terms of his true potential.

Ellis’ top three: Celebrini (San Jose), Levshunov (Chicago), Demidov (Anaheim)

Craig Button, TSN: Ivan Demidov

Sam Cosentino, SportsNet: Cayden Lindstrom

The explanation: If centre doesn’t work out, he can bring his power-forward game to the wing to complement a young and talented group up front.

Cosentino’s top three: Celebrini (San Jose), Demidov (Chicago), Levshunov (Anaheim)

Jason Bukala, SportsNet: Cayden Lindstrom

The explanation: Lindstrom seems like a pick that (Rick) Nash would have his fingerprints on. He’s big (6-foot-3, 213 pounds), plays with pace, rips pucks from all angles, and pushes back physically.

Bukala's top three: Celebrini (San Jose), Demidov (Chicago), Levshunov (Anaheim)

Brock Otten, McKeen’s Hockey: Ivan Demidov

The explanation: The Jackets have had great success with young Russian players recently, even forming a great Russian kid line involving Chinakhov, Voronkov, and Marchenko. Not only is Demidov clearly the best player available at this point, but he also helps add significant skill to the wing for the organization that needs it. This is an offensive play driver solely needed.

Otten’s top three: Celebrini (San Jose), Levshunov (Chicago), Silayev (Anaheim)

