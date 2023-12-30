TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Come Up Short in Overtime Loss to Stars

Despite an overtime winner on Wednesday night, the Chicago Blackhawks couldn’t complete a repeat win against the Dallas Stars. After Tyler Johnson tied the game in the final minutes of the third period, the Stars found the game-winning goal with seconds left in overtime to seal the final at 5-4.

While they might not have earned the extra point, Jason Dickinson noticed the team made some improvement with their competition level. When Dallas took over the lead, the veteran forward felt the Blackhawks fought back harder and found new chances to send the contest into overtime.

“I thought we showed a lot of good push, we never quit,” Dickinson said. “We kept pushing. We had a lot of good looks on the power play that I felt like created momentum and some opportunities.”

Both teams found success on the power play to keep things even and kept shots on goal close as Dallas outshot Chicago, 35-29.