Blackhawks hang on, hand Kraken 4th loss in row

Jaden Schwartz and Kaapo Kakko scored for the Kraken (32-32-11), who are 0-3-1 in their last four and 1-6-2 in their last nine. Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves.

Seattle is six points behind the Nashville Predators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference with seven games left.

“Not enough desperation, didn't start the game well, and our goaltender played fantastic for us,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “Too many quality chances from them, and the power play didn't give us anything, and our penalty kill got scored on. So really, not a really overly great assessment of the game in a game that we needed. It just wasn't good enough.”

Teravainen made it 1-0 with a power-play goal at 9:15 of the second period, taking Bedard’s feed at the left hashmarks, then walking across the left circle and shooting from outside the crease. Teravainen found his own rebound at the left post and swept it under Grubauer.

“I thought we had a good team game,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “I thought we defended pretty well, and we talked about, going into the game, we can’t give them anything easy. We had to make them earn it, because they were going to make us earn it. And I thought we did a pretty good job of that overall.”