Rantanen Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2024) – Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen and Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 24.

SECOND STAR – MIKKO RANTANEN, RW, COLORADO AVALANCHE

Rantanen also tied for the League lead with 2-5—7 in three games as the Avalanche (12-9-0, 24 points) completed an unblemished week. He notched two assists in a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Nov. 18, then scored the tying power-play goal in a 2-1 comeback win versus the Washington Capitals Nov. 21. Rantanen capped the week with 1-3—4, highlighted by the decisive goal, in a 7-4 triumph against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers Nov. 23. It marked his 24th career four-point performance and second of the season (also Nov. 13 vs. LAK: 3-1—4). The 28-year-old Rantanen, who will represent Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, sits fourth in the NHL with 14-18—32 through 21 total contests in 2024-25. He also places among this season’s League leaders in game-winning goals (t-3rd; 4), goals (t-4th; 14), power-play goals (t-6th; 5), power-play points (t-6th; 11) and assists (t-8th; 18).