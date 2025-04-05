Saturday in St. Louis

Colorado Avalanche (47-26-4) @ St. Louis Blues (42-28-7)

5 p.m. MT | Enterprise Center | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After punching their ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth-consecutive season, the Avalanche wrap up their road trip on Saturday against the St. Louis Blues. This game marks the final regular-season meeting between the Central Division rivals. The Blues will be without their third-leading point-scorer, Dylan Holloway, on Saturday due to an injury.

Latest Result (COL): COL 7, CBJ 3

Latest Result (STL): PIT 4, STL 5 (OT)

Clinching in Columbus

The Avalanche defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-3 on Thursday at Nationwide Arena to secure their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, Charlie Coyle and Devon Toews each tallied three-point nights for the Avs. MacKinnon opened the scoring at 3:25 of the first period with his 31st goal of the season via a right-circle shot. Columbus tied the game when Sean Monahan scored at 6:35 of the first period. Brock Nelson gave the Avs a 2-1 lead at 18:05 of the opening frame with his 24th goal of the season and the 399th of his career via a shot from the bottom of the right circle. Zachary Aston-Reese tied the game at 4:16 of the second period for the Blue Jackets before Boone Jenner gave Columbus a 3-2 lead at 7:56 of the middle frame.

With his first goal as an Av and 16th of the season, Coyle tied the game at 12:39 of the second period via a right-circle wrist shot off the rush. Parker Kelly gave the Avs a 4-3 lead at 14:02 of the middle frame, tying his career-high with his eighth goal of the season via a one-timer from the slot.

At 19:22 of the second period, Makar gave the Avs a 5-3 lead on the power play via a left-circle one-timer. With that tally, Makar became the first defenseman since Mike Green in 2008-09 and the ninth blueliner in league history to score 30 goals in a season. The Avs went up 6-3 when Toews scored his ninth goal of the season at 4:01 of the third period via a left-point wrist shot through Artturi Lehkonen’s screen. With the primary assist on the goal, Makar became the fifth defensemen in league history to post consecutive 90-point seasons and the first blueliner to accomplish the feat since Paul Coffey (1988-89 to 1990-91) and Al MacInnis (1989-90 to 1990-91). Makar also became the fifth defenseman in league history and the first blueliner since Coffey in 1998-89 to post 30 goals and 60 assists in a season. Miles Wood scored his third goal of the season to give the Avs a 7-3 lead at 5:49 of the third period via a shot from the right doorstep.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (114) and assists (83).

All Hail Cale

Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (90), goals (30) and assists (60). Among all NHL skaters, he’s seventh in assists and tied for seventh in points.

Up All Night to Get Lehky

Artturi Lehkonen is tied for third on the Avs in goals (27).

History

In 122 previous regular-season games against the Blues, the Avalanche are 63-46-13. In their three earlier meetings this season, the Avs won 5-0 in Denver on January 31st, lost 3-1 in St. Louis on February 23rd and lost 2-1 in Denver on March 29th. The two teams have met in three playoff series, with the Avs winning the 2001 Western Conference Final in five games, the 2021 First Round in four games and the 2022 Second Round in six games.

Extra Hockey at Enterprise Center

The Blues defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in overtime on Thursday at Enterprise Center to win their 11th-consecutive game. Pittsburgh’s Bryan Rust opened the scoring at 3:32 of the first period. At 39 seconds of the second period, St. Louis’ Jake Neighbours tied the game before Connor Dewar gave the Penguins a 2-1 lead at 4:22 of the middle frame. The Blues answered with goals from Pavel Buchnevich at 6:48 of the middle frame and Jordan Kyrou at 8:05 of the second period. Neighbours doubled St. Louis’ lead with his second of the game at 5:56 of the third period. The Penguins cut their deficit to one after Rickard Rakell scored on the power play at 11:15 of the third period and Rutger McGroarty tied the game at 19:35 of the final frame. At 2:12 of overtime, Robert Thomas scored the game-winner for St. Louis.

Scoring Against St. Louis

MacKinnon has posted 52 points (18g/34a) in 49 regular-season games against the Blues, as well as 17 points (9g/8a) in 11 playoff games.

In 25 regular-season games against the Blues, Makar has recorded 27 points (6g/21a), in addition to six points (1g/5a) in 11 playoff games.

Nelson has registered 15 points (5g/10a) in 22 games against the Blues.

Gateway to the Goal

Thomas leads the Blues in points (71) and assists (51) while being fourth in goals (20).

Kyrou leads the Blues in goals (33) while being second in points (65) and fourth in assists (32).

Neighbours is third on the Blues in goals (21).

A Numbers Game

8

Colorado’s eighth-consecutive playoff berth is tied for the second longest active streak in the league.

4

The Avalanche had at least four players post three or more points in a regular-season game on Thursday for the first time since November 7, 2019.

57.5%

Among players who have taken at least 600 face-offs this season, Jack Drury’s 57.5% mark is the ninth highest in the league.

Quote That Left a Mark

“We’re obviously really happy that we secured that spot. That’s the first step and the first goal that you set in training camp. It takes a long time to get here and a lot of hard work. But, [I’m] proud of our guys for accomplishing that and doing it under tough circumstances coming in here tonight on the back-to-back.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the team clinching a playoff spot