Avalanche Fall 3-2 to Flames in Shootout

How It Happened

Makar opened the scoring at 16:31 of the first period with his 28th goal of the season after making several nifty moves that led to a shot from the slot. That tally tied Makar's career-high from 2021-22 which is also the single-season franchise record for goals by a defenseman.

With the primary assist on the goal, Nathan MacKinnon recorded his 80th assist and 110th point of the season. MacKinnon became the first player in franchise history to record consecutive 80-assist seasons and the 12th player in NHL history to post three-consecutive 110-point campaigns.