Avalanche Fall 3-2 to Flames in Shootout

Defeat at Home
The Avalanche lost 3-2 to the Calgary Flames in a shootout at Ball Arena on Monday. Cale Makar and Logan O'Connor scored for Colorado while Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves on 27 shots in net for the Avalanche.
Makar and O'Connor Score For Colorado
The Avalanche lost 3-2 to the Calgary Flames in a shootout at Ball Arena on Monday. Cale Makar and Logan O'Connor scored for Colorado while Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves on 27 shots in net for the Avalanche.
Makar opened the scoring at 16:31 of the first period with his 28th goal of the season after making several nifty moves that led to a shot from the slot. That tally tied Makar's career-high from 2021-22 which is also the single-season franchise record for goals by a defenseman.
With the primary assist on the goal, Nathan MacKinnon recorded his 80th assist and 110th point of the season. MacKinnon became the first player in franchise history to record consecutive 80-assist seasons and the 12th player in NHL history to post three-consecutive 110-point campaigns.
The Avs doubled their lead at 7:59 of the second period when O'Connor scored his 10th goal of the season via a shot from the right doorstep after he skated across the low slot.
Ryan Lomberg put the Flames on the board with a goal at 10:57 of the third period and Adam Klapka tied the game at 11:29.
Calgary's Yegor Sharangovich scored the lone goal in the shootout to win the game for the Flames.
The Avalanche begin a three-game road trip against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. MT on Altitude2, Altitude+, TNT, TruTv and Max.