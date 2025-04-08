A Fight with the Knights

Vegas Golden Knights (47-22-8) @ Colorado Avalanche (47-27-4)

7:30 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: ESPN | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

With just two regular-season home games remaining in their season, the Avalanche host the Vegas Golden Knights. This is the third and final meeting between the teams this regular season.

Latest Result (COL): COL 4, STL 5

Latest Result (VGK): VGK 3, VAN 2

A Loss in St. Louis

The Avalanche lost 5-4 to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday. Miles Wood, Ross Colton, Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Malinski each scored for Colorado. The Blues took a 2-0 first-period lead after a power-play goal from Zack Bolduc at 49 seconds and a tally from Jake Neighbours at 7:41. In the second period, Pavel Buchnevich gave the Blues a 3-0 lead at 1:01 before Bolduc scored his second power-play goal of the game at 8:53. The Avs responded when Colton scored his 16th of the season at 15:32 after finishing off a great defensive play and feed from Logan O’Connor. At 17:45 of the second period, Wood scored his second goal in as many games and fourth of the season via a shot from the slot. MacKinnon put the Avs within one at 17:42 of the third period via a left-circle wrist shot. With the secondary assist on the goal, Cale Makar set the single-season franchise record for points by a defenseman with 91. Robert Thomas then re-gained St. Louis’ two-goal lead with an empty-net goal at 19:29 of the third period. Malinski scored his fourth goal of the season via a right-circle wrist shot at 19:51 of the third period.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in assists (83) and is tied for first in points (115).

All Hail Cale

Makar leads NHL defensemen in goals (30), assists (61) and points (91). Among all NHL skaters, he’s seventh in assists and tied for seventh in points.

Up All Night to Get Lehky

Artturi Lehkonen is second on the Avs in goals (27).

History

In 27 previous regular-season meetings against the Golden Knights, the Avs are 15-10-2. This season, the Golden Knights won 8-4 in Las Vegas on October 9th and the Avs won 2-1 in a shootout in Denver on November 27th. The teams have met in one playoff series, with the Golden Knights winning the 2021 Second Round in six games.

Victory in Vancouver

The Golden Knights defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 at Rogers Arena on Sunday. Vancouver’s Nils Hoglander opened the scoring at 4:46 of the first period. The Golden Knights answered with two first-period goals from Ivan Barbashev at 8:36 and Nicolas Roy at 13:15. At 8:03 of the second period, Aatu Raty tied the game for Vancouver. Victor Olofsson gave the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead at 16:46 of the third period.

Finding the Net Against the Golden Knights

MacKinnon has posted 25 points (7g/18a) in 27 regular-season games against Vegas, in addition to seven points (3g/4a) in seven playoff games.

In 17 regular-season games against Vegas, Makar has registered 12 points (4g/8a) as well as seven points (1g/6a) in seven playoff games.

Brock Nelson has recorded 10 points (7g/3a) in 14 games against the Golden Knights.

Vegas’ Stars

Jack Eichel leads the Golden Knights in points (93) and assists (66) while being third in goals (27).

Pavel Dorofeyev leads Vegas in goals (33) while ranking fifth in points (50).

Mark Stone is second on the Golden Knights in points (67) and assists (48).

A Numbers Game

15

The Avs’ 15 wins at home in 2025 are the fifth most in the league during that span.

+35

Lehkonen’s +35 rating is tied for the fifth best in the NHL.

3.82

The Avs have scored a league-best 3.82 goals per game since March 1st.

Quote That Left a Mark

“The bottom-six forwards did a really nice job. [They] stuck with their identity and work ethic and scored a couple big goals for us.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the performance of the team’s depth scoring against St. Louis

