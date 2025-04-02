Wednesday in the Windy City

Colorado Avalanche (45-26-4) @ Chicago Blackhawks (21-44-9)

7:30 p.m. MT | United Center | Watch: Altitude2, TNT, TruTV, Altitude+, Max | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (950 AM)

The Avalanche embark on their penultimate road trip of the regular season that starts with a Central Division clash against the Chicago Blackhawks. This is the final meeting between the teams this season.

Latest Result (COL): CGY 3, COL 2 (SO)

Latest Result (CHI): UTA 5, CHI 2

Extra Hockey at Home

The Avalanche lost 3-2 in a shootout to the Calgary Flames on Monday at Ball Arena. Cale Makar and Logan O’Connor scored for the Avs while Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves in net for Colorado. Makar opened the scoring at 16:31 of the first period with his 28th goal of the season via a shot from the slot following several nifty moves. That goal tied the franchise single-season record for goals by a defenseman, set by Makar in 2021-22. With the primary assist on the goal, Nathan MacKinnon recorded his 80th assist and 110th point of the season. MacKinnon became the first player in franchise history to record consecutive 80-assist seasons and the 12th player in league history to post three-consecutive 110-point campaigns. At 7:59 of the second period, O’Connor doubled Colorado’s lead with his 10th goal of the season via a shot from the right doorstep following a drive to the net. In the third period, the Flames tied the game after goals from Ryan Lomberg at 10:57 and Adam Klapka at 11:29. In the shootout, Calgary’s Yegor Sharangovich scored the lone goal to win the game for the Flames.

Avs on the Leaderboards

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in assists (80) and is second in points (110).

All Hail Cale

Makar leads NHL defensemen in goals (28) and points (85) while being tied for first in assists (57). Among all NHL skaters, he’s tied for seventh in assists and 10th in points.

A Marty Party

Martin Necas is tied for 10th in the NHL in assists (54).

History

In 112 previous regular-season games against the Blackhawks, the Avalanche are 65-36-11. This season, the Avs are 1-2-0 against Chicago. The Blackhawks won 5-2 in Denver on October 28th and recorded a 3-1 victory in Chicago on January 8th. The Avs won the latest matchup 3-0 on March 10th in Denver.

Defeat at Home

The Blackhawks lost 5-2 to the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday at United Center. Utah’s Nick DeSimone opened the scoring at 8:21 of the second period. Chicago's Joe Veleno tied the game at 11:02 of the middle frame and Ryan Donato gave the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead at 14:55 of the second period. Mikhail Sergachev tied the game at 16:37 of the second period and Alexander Kerfoot gave Utah a 3-2 lead at 17:08 of the middle frame. In the third period, Utah took a 5-2 lead after goals from Kailer Yamamoto at 10:57 and Logan Cooley at 12:54.

Contributors Against Chicago

MacKinnon has posted 47 points (16g/31a), including the 1000th of his career, in 47 games against the Blackhawks.

In 14 games against Chicago, Makar has registered 13 points (5g/8a).

Necas has recorded 14 points (9g/5a) in 18 games against Chicago.

Windy City Scorers

Donato leads the Blackhawks in points (59) and goals (29) while being third in assists (30).

Teuvo Teravainen leads the Blackhawks in assists (41) and is third in points (56).

Connor Bedard is second on the Blackhawks in points (58) and assists (38) while being tied for second in goals (20).

A Numbers Game

.937

Wedgewood’s .937 save percentage in March was the third best among goalies who made at least five starts in the month.

1.93

The Avalanche allowed a league-fewest 1.93 goals per game in March.

40%

Colorado’s 40% power-play mark in March was the second best in the league during that span.

Quote That Left a Mark

“It’s not going to be easy every night and you’re not going to roll teams over. They’re not going to quit and go away, especially this time of year. Teams are fighting for playoff spots. Coming into playoff time, it’s about tight games down the stretch in the end and get it done. Even if they get one, just respond and get right back at it. Flush it, get back to our game and know that we can control the play and get the job done.”

-- Brock Nelson on playoff-style games