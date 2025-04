The Avalanche rallied to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in a shootout at United Center on Wednesday. Cale Makar set the single-season franchise record for goals by a defenseman and Martin Necas tied the game with 11 seconds left in regulation while Scott Wedgewood stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced in net.

"It was good to see our guys get rewarded for some of their hard work here," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said.

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 46-26-4.