Avalanche Fall to Blues 5-4

Colton, Wood, MacKinnon and Malinski Score For Colorado

CA-2425-AWAY-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defeat on the Road

The Avalanche lost 5-4 to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday. Ross Colton, Miles Wood, Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Malinski each scored for the Avs, who posted 38 shots on goal in the game.

How It Happened

St. Louis' Zack Bolduc opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 49 seconds of the first period.

Jake Neighbours doubled the Blues' lead with a goal at 7:41 of the first period.

Pavel Buchnevich gave the Blues a 3-0 lead with a goal at 1:01 of the second period.

At 8:53 of the second period, Bolduc scored his second power-play goal of the game.

Colton put the Avs on the board at 15:32 with his 16th goal of the season via a backhand shot from the doorstep off the rush set by Logan O'Connor.

Wood scored his second goal in as many games and fourth of the season to cut the Avs' deficit to two at 17:45 of the middle frame via a shot from the doorstep set up by Charlie Coyle.

With the Avs' net empty, MacKinnon scored his 32nd goal of the season via a left-circle wrist shot at 17:42 of the third period to put Colorado within one.

Robert Thomas gave the Blues a 5-3 lead with an empty-net goal at 19:29 of the third period.

At 19:51 of the third period, Malinski scored his fourth goal of the season via a right-circle wrist shot.

Next Up

The Avalanche host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.

