Avalanche Fall to Blues 5-4

How It Happened

St. Louis' Zack Bolduc opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 49 seconds of the first period.

Jake Neighbours doubled the Blues' lead with a goal at 7:41 of the first period.

Pavel Buchnevich gave the Blues a 3-0 lead with a goal at 1:01 of the second period.

At 8:53 of the second period, Bolduc scored his second power-play goal of the game.

Colton put the Avs on the board at 15:32 with his 16th goal of the season via a backhand shot from the doorstep off the rush set by Logan O'Connor.