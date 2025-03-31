Avalanche Signs Taylor Makar

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed forward Taylor Makar to a one-year, entry-level contract through the 2025-26 season. Makar will report to the Colorado Eagles (AHL) on an Amateur Tryout (ATO) for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.

Makar, 24, totaled 30 points (18g/12a) in 38 games played for the University of Maine in 2024-25. He was tied for first on the team in goals and ranked second in points, setting personal bests in both of those categories as well as assists. The winger’s six game-winning goals also paced Maine. He earned the longest point streak of his career this season, recording eight points (7g/1a) during a six-game span from Jan. 18 — Feb. 14, 2025.

Makar’s season saw him register five multi-goal games, including his lone collegiate hat trick on Feb. 28. He also netted two goals in the Hockey East Championship (March 21) to help Maine win the game and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

A native of Calgary, Alberta and brother of Avalanche defenseman, Cale Makar, Taylor was drafted by Colorado in the seventh round (220th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft. He started his collegiate career with UMass-Amherst and skated in 85 games while collecting 22 points (15g/7a) in three seasons with the Minutemen from 2021-24. In the 2022-23 season, Makar netted 10 goals which led all UMass skaters. Makar’s 2024-25 season at Maine capped a collegiate career where he recorded 52 points (33g/19a) in 123 showings.

Prior to his NCAA tenure, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward competed in 104 games with the Brooks Bandits in the AJHL from 2017-21. He collected 61 points (17g/44a) over those four seasons with the Bandits.