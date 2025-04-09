Avalanche Erase Two-Goal Deficit, Defeat Golden Knights 3-2 in Shootout

Avalanche Post Fourth-Consecutive 100-Point Season

CA-2425-HOME-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Two Points on Tuesday

The Avalanche defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday at Ball Arena. Valeri Nichushkin and Jimmy Vesey each scored for Colorado while Scott Wedgewood stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced in net.

"The second half of the second period, I thought we started to kind of take over the game," Vesey said. "And then [we were] able to tie it, and then [a] huge [penalty] kill in overtime and [in the] shootout, anything can happen."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 48-27-4 and reached 100 points for the fourth-consecutive season.

How It Happened

Vegas' William Karlsson opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal at 11:10 of the first period.

Brayden McNabb doubled Vegas' lead at 40 seconds of the middle frame.

Nichushkin put the Avs on the borard on the power play at 9:46 of the second period with his 20th goal of the season via a shot from the low slot. With the primary assist on the goal, Nathan MacKinnon recorded the 1,015th point of his career and tied Joe Sakic for the most points by a player in Avalanche history since relocating.

Colorado tied the game at 17:08 of the second period when Vesey scored his first goal with the Avs and fifth of the season via a shot from the right doorstep.

In the shootout, Charlie Coyle scored the game-winner in the third round after Wedgewood stopped all three of Vegas' attempts.

Next Up

The Avalanche play their final regular-season home game against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 7 p.m. MT on 9News, Altitude and Altitude+.

