Avalanche Erase Two-Goal Deficit, Defeat Golden Knights 3-2 in Shootout

Two Points on Tuesday

The Avalanche defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday at Ball Arena. Valeri Nichushkin and Jimmy Vesey each scored for Colorado while Scott Wedgewood stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced in net.

"The second half of the second period, I thought we started to kind of take over the game," Vesey said. "And then [we were] able to tie it, and then [a] huge [penalty] kill in overtime and [in the] shootout, anything can happen."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 48-27-4 and reached 100 points for the fourth-consecutive season.