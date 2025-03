How It Happened

St. Louis opened the scoring on the power play with a goal from Zack Bolduc at 10:57 of the first period via a one-timer.

MacKinnon tied the game at 12:09 of the first period with his 30th goal of the season via a shot from the left doorstep. That tally marked MacKinnon's fourth-consecutive 30-goal season and the seventh of his career. He became the fourth player in franchise history to post seven 30-goal seasons, joining Joe Sakic, Michel Goulet and Peter Forsberg.

Addtionally, MacKinnon extended his home point streak to 24 games, passing Sakic for the second-longest such streak in franchise history. After his franchise-record 35-game home point streak in 2023-24, MacKinnon holds the two longest such streaks in franchise history.