Facing the Flames

Calgary Flames (34-26-12) @ Colorado Avalanche (45-26-3)

6:30 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: My20, Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After a hard-fought contest against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, the Avalanche host the Calgary Flames for a Monday night meeting. This is the third and final game between the teams this season.

Latest Result (COL): STL 2, COL 1

Latest Result (CGY): CGY 2, EDM 3 (OT)

Defeat at Home

The Avalanche lost 2-1 to the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena on Saturday. Nathan MacKinnon scored on one of Colorado’s 29 shots on goal while Mackenzie Blackwood made 25 saves for the Avalanche. St. Louis Zack Bolduc opened the scoring on the power play at 10:57 with a one-timer. MacKinnon tied the game at 12:09 of the first period with his 30th goal of the season via a shot from the left doorstep. With that tally, MacKinnon became the fourth player in franchise history to post seven 30-goal seasons. The Blues took a 2-1 lead at 8:54 of the third period after a goal from Pavel Buchnevich.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in assists (79) and is tied for first in points (109).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (84), goals (27) and assists (54). Among all NHL skaters, he’s seventh in assists and 10th in points.

A Marty Party

Martin Necas is tied for eighth in the NHL in assists (54).

History

In 133 previous regular-season games against the Flames, the Avalanche are 66-54-13. This season, the Avs are 2-0 against the Flames. Both previous matchups were played in Calgary, with the Avs winning 4-2 on both February 6th and March 14th. The teams have met once in the playoffs, with the Avs winning 4-1 in the 2019 First Round.

Extra Hockey in Edmonton

The Flames lost 3-2 to the Edmonton Oilers in overtime at Rogers Place on Saturday. Calgary’s Yegor Sharangovich opened the scoring at 4:32 of the first period. In the second period, Edmonton’s Viktor Arvidsson tied the game at 16:20. In the third period, Brayden Pachal gave the Flames a 2-1 lead at 7:55, but Leon Draisaitl tied the game at 16:48. At 2:25 of overtime, Draisaitl scored the game-winner for Edmonton.

Contributors Against Calgary

MacKinnon has posted 39 points (17g/22a) in 29 regular-season games against the Flames, in addition to eight points (3g/5a) in five playoff games.

In 11 regular-season games against Calgary, Makar has registered 10 points (2g/8a) as well as two points (1g/1a) in three playoff games.

Necas has recorded seven points (4g/3a) in 11 games against the Flames.

Scoring in the Saddledome

Nazem Kadri leads the Flames in goals (30) while being tied for first in points (58) and third in assists (28).

Jonathan Huberdeau is tied for first on the Flames in points (58) while being second in goals (27) and assists (31).

Mackenzie Weegar leads the Flames in assists (34) and is third on the team in points (41).

A Numbers Game

24

MacKinnon’s 24-game home point streak is the second longest such streak in franchise history behind his 35-game streak in 2023-24.

80

Necas’ 80 points this season are a career high and are the 15th-most in the NHL.

47

Makar’s 47 even-strength goals this season are tied with Columbus' Zach Werenski for the most among defensemen.

Quote That Left a Mark

"I can't fault the guys' effort tonight, that's for sure. We're playing hard. We're playing well. Sometimes you just don't put the puck in the net."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the team’s performance against the Blues on Saturday

