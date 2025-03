How It Happened

O'Connor opened the scoring at 5:25 of the second period with his ninth goal of the season and 100th-career point via a shot from the slot set up by Makar's backhand feed.

"Obviously he's one of my great friends on the team," Makar said about O'Connor, later adding, "he's a special guy because he works so hard day in [and] day out. So to see a guy get rewarded on nights like this, it's good."

After the game, O'Connor reciprocated the praise towards Makar.

"I'm very fortunate to best buddies with Cale," O'Connor said about Makar. "Especially being from Calgary [and having] that connection as well. Anytime you're on the ice with him, good things are gonna happen if you put the puck in his hands. He made a great escape move up top and then his deceptive play downhill there. So it's definitely awesome to have him assist on that one."