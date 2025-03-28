Joel Kiviranta Posting Career Year in Second Season with Avalanche 

It’s been quite a season for Avalanche forward Joel Kiviranta. Entering the 2024-25 campaign, he’d never scored more than eight goals in a season. With nine games remaining in the season, he’s posted career-highs in goals (16), assists (7), points (23) and games played (72).

“Obviously it’s been a good year this year,” Kiviranta said about his career year. “Being able to stay healthy and play [on] the same line with very good players.”

This season, Kiviranta has spent time on a line with Parker Kelly and Logan O’Connor as well as his current unit alongside Ross Colton and Charlie Coyle.

Kelly said Kiviranta’s consistency sticks out to him.

“Every game, he’s always playing hard on both sides of the puck,” Kelly said. “And he’s obviously finishing this year, so it’s been a great year for him.”

In the nine games on a line with Coyle and Colton since the trade deadline, Kiviranta has scored nine goals and the Avs are 7-1-1.

“He’s been awesome,” Colton said. “And I think, credit to him, he’s put in a ton of work and just seeing him get rewarded is always nice.

“But I think it’s just his play even away from the puck when we’re not scoring, he’s doing a great job in the d-zone. He’s great on the penalty kill, and I feel like we’re just not spending a lot of time in the d-zone, which is leading to offense and I think that’s why we’re having a lot of success.”

Regardless of what line he’s played on this season, Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said he’s been steady.

“I feel like [Kiviranta’s] game started at a really high level this year,” Bednar said. “[It] kind of picked up where it left off [from] last year’s playoffs and second half of the year, and he’s been there all year.

“So that leads to more scoring opportunities, he’s putting the puck in the net more, but I do think it’s nothing special. I think it’s just him getting to a high level and staying there. He’s been one of our most consistent players all year.”

Consistency has led Kiviranta to play 71 games this season and be a key part of the team’s forward group.