Clinching in Columbus

The Avalanche punched their ticket to the playoffs for the eighth-consecutive season after defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-3 at Nationwide Arena on Thursday. Cale Makar became the first defenseman since Mike Green in 2008-09 to post 30 goals in a season and joined Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Devon Toews and Charlie Coyle as Avs with three-point nights.

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 47-26-4.