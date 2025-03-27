A Thursday Tilt with the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (40-21-9) @ Colorado Avalanche (44-25-3)

8 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: ESPN | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After a successful start to their homestand, the Avalanche face the Los Angeles Kings for the second time this season in a nationally televised showdown.

Latest Result (COL): DET 2, COL 5

Latest Result (LAK): NYR 1, LAK 3

Defeated Detroit

Devon Toews posted a goal and two assists to help the Avalanche defeat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Valeri Nichushkin and Logan O’Connor each scored for Colorado while Jonathan Drouin and Martin Necas both posted two assists. In net for the Avalanche, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced. Detroit’s J.T. Compher opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 6:00 of the first period. Just 44 seconds later, Makar tied the game with his 27th goal of the season via a left-point wrist shot that redirected off Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider on its way in. Nichushkin gave the Avs a 2-1 lead at 12:52 of the first period with his 19th goal of the season via a shot from the left doorstep set up by MacKinnon’s cross-crease feed. The Burgundy and Blue doubled their lead on the power play at 4:39 of the second period when Toews scored his eighth goal of the season via a one-timer from the top of the right circle. At the end of a shift that lasted over two minutes, MacKinnon gave the Avs a 4-1 lead on the power play at 8:34 of the third period with his 29th goal of the season via a left-circle wrist shot. Austin Watson scored for Detroit at 16:53 of the third period to make it a 4-2 game. O’Connor scored his eighth goal of the season at 17:56 of the third period via an empty-net tally. With the win, the Avalanche extended their home win streak to 10 games, which is the longest such streak in the league this season.

Avs at the Peak of the Leaderboards

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (107) and assists (78).

All Hail Cale

Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (82), goals (27) and assists (55). Among all NHL skaters, he’s seventh in assists and tied for ninth in points.

A Marty Party

Necas is 10th in the NHL in assists (53).

History

In 111 previous regular-season meetings against the Kings, the Avalanche are 53-46-12. The two teams have met twice in the playoffs, with the Avs winning in seven games in the 2001 Western Conference Semi-Finals and the 2002 Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Defending Home Ice

The Kings defeated the New York Rangers 3-1 at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. New York’s J.T. Miller opened the scoring at 2:10 of the second period. The Kings responded with two second-period power-play goals from Kevin Fiala at 10:54 and Phillip Danault at 17:48. At 19:45 of the third period, Fiala scored his second goal of the game via an empty-net tally.

Contributors Against the Kings

MacKinnon has posted 34 points (12g/22a) in 32 games against the Kings.

In 16 games against Los Angeles, Makar has recorded 20 points (6g/14a).

Necas has registered five points (3g/2a) in seven games against the Kings.

Los Angeles’ Leaders

Adrian Kempe leads the Kings in points (58) and goals (29) while being third in assists (29).

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings in assists (39) while being second in points (57) and fifth in goals (18).

Fiala is second on the Kings in goals (28) and third in points (50).

A Numbers Game

22

MacKinnon has posted at least a point in 22-consecutive home games, which is tied with Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski for the longest in the league this season.

12

Ross Colton has posted 12 points (2g/10a) in his last 13 games.

7

Nichushkin has registered seven goals in his last nine games.

Quote That Left a Mark

"I thought we were playing with a good conscience. I thought we were making pretty good decisions for the most part."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the team’s performance on Tuesday