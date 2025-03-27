Colorado Avalanche Team Up with Local Artist to Celebrate Women’s Empowerment Month

Ally Grimm aka A.L. Grime is a Venezuelan-American artist living in Denver, CO. She has been making art for seven years in various mediums including illustration, painting, and murals. Grimm has shown work in galleries and in public spaces across the US in cities like Los Angeles, Austin, Miami, Denver, New York, Washington, D.C. and more.

Her work explores the rise of the technological era through the lens of the human experience by juxtaposing abstract portraiture with patterns that simulate both data systems and organic processes. A.L. Grime uses contrasting color and structure to stretch the dichotomy of feminine and masculine energies. Her work strives to depict the feminine spirit emerging through the concrete grid, in essence fighting to bridge the gap between technology and spirituality through an aggressive return to emotion. Her work seeks to explore the intersection of art and technology through a multimedia creative process and the integration of immersive tools such as AR and NFTs.

She drew inspiration for this design from Women's Empowerment Month as well as from the "End Plastic Waste" tags on the jersey. Though she is best known for her large-scale muralism, she has recently shifted into textile as a response to the environmental crisis. She is exploring this new medium to create immersive installations that mimic her public artworks using upcycled fabrics as a way to actively remove waste headed to international dumping grounds for the purpose of creation.

To source the material for this piece, she thrifted athletic clothing with fabrics that reminded her of hockey goals and the lines carved into the ice. Traditionally, sewing has been seen as a "woman's craft" and has long been left out of the conversation in the Fine Art world. In the last few years, textile artists (predominantly female) have entered the spotlight, giving credibility to a craft that has been celebrated globally for millennia. This March, Grimm honors the labor that has passed from generation to generation in the hands of female sewers, craftspeople, and artists.