KROENKE SPORTS CHARITIES AWARDS BALL ARENA ANNIVERSARY GRANTS TO 25 AREA NONPROFITS

DENVER (Wednesday, December 18, 2024) – Kroenke Sports Charities (KSC), the Denver-based foundation committed to improving lives through the spirit and power of sports, announced today the recipients of 25 grants worth $10,000 each, awarded in recognition of the 25th anniversary of Ball Arena.

The 25 nonprofit grant awardees are: Ability Connection Colorado, American Amputee Soccer Association, Chance Sports, Clayton Early Learning, Colorado Pet Pantry, Community Food Share, Denver Children's Home, Denver Dream Center, Denver Indian Center, Food Bank of the Rockies, Girl Scouts of Colorado, Global Down Syndrome Foundation, HopeWest, Integrated Family Community Services, Mercy Housing Mountain Plains, Mount Evans Home Health Care and Hospice, Project Angel Heart, Project Helping, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Denver, United Heroes League, University of Colorado Foundation FBO Auraria Library, Uplift Internationale, Urban Peak, Whiz Kids Tutoring, and Youth on Record.

“This group of 25 grant recipients embodies what Kroenke Sports Charities has always been about, which is assisting families, children, veterans, and the disabled,” said Deb Dowling, KSC Executive Director. “We are honored to support the efforts of so many area nonprofits that fill vital needs in our community.”

KSC accepted grant inquiries from 501c3 organizations which activate the mission of KSC. Funds will be dedicated for support of specific programs, which range from a mountain camping retreat for youth moving through the grief process (HopeWest) to meal delivery for Coloradans with severe illnesses (Project Angel Heart) to an amputee soccer league (American Amputee Soccer Association).

Award recipients will be recognized at a series of games featuring the three Ball Arena home teams – the Colorado Avalanche (Jan. 6), Denver Nuggets (Jan. 10), and Colorado Mammoth (Jan. 11), This fall, Ball Arena – owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) – celebrated 25 years since its inaugural public event, a Celine Dion concert on Oct. 1, 1999. Known originally as Pepsi Center before the naming rights were acquired by Ball Corp. in 2020, the iconic venue in Downtown Denver has hosted championship seasons for all three of its home teams (Nuggets, Avalanche, Mammoth), as well as hundreds of concerts and other major productions.

About Kroenke Sports Charities

Kroenke Sports Charities is committed to improving lives through the spirit and power of sports. We strive to serve our community through education, health and fitness initiatives, athletic programs, and direct aid, with the particular purpose of helping families, children, veterans, and the disabled. Kroenke Sports Charities provides relevant programs and support, directly and with other nonprofit organizations, to ultimately assist, encourage, and enrich the lives of those in need. To learn more, visit https://www.ballarena.com/arena-information/kroenke-sports-charities