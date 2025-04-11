Avs Fall 4-1 to Canucks

How It Happened

Vancouver's Jake DeBrusk opened the scoring at 4:50 of the second period with a shot from the slot.

The Canucks doubled their lead at 7:51 of the middle frame after a tally from Kiefer Sherwood via a right-circle shot.

Toews put the Avs on the board on the power play at 16:36 of the second period with his 10th goal of the season via a net-front deflection on Coyle's wrist shot.

Dakota Joshua gave the Canucks a 3-1 lead at 6:14 of the third period via a shot from the doorstep.