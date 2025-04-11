Avs Fall 4-1 to Canucks

Defeat at Home
The Avalanche lost to the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 at Ball Arena on Thursday. Devon Toews scored for Colorado while Charlie Coyle and Cale Makar each recorded an assist.
Toews Scores 10th Goal of the Season
The Avalanche lost to the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 at Ball Arena on Thursday. Devon Toews scored for Colorado while Charlie Coyle and Cale Makar each recorded an assist.
Vancouver's Jake DeBrusk opened the scoring at 4:50 of the second period with a shot from the slot.
The Canucks doubled their lead at 7:51 of the middle frame after a tally from Kiefer Sherwood via a right-circle shot.
Toews put the Avs on the board on the power play at 16:36 of the second period with his 10th goal of the season via a net-front deflection on Coyle's wrist shot.
Dakota Joshua gave the Canucks a 3-1 lead at 6:14 of the third period via a shot from the doorstep.
The Canucks took a 4-1 lead at 18:02 of the third perido via an empty-net goal from Nils Hoglander.
The Avalanche begin a two-game road trip against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 2 p.m. MT on Altitude and Altitude+.