Dueling with the Ducks

Colorado Avalanche (48-29-4) @ Anaheim Ducks (35-36-8)

8 p.m. MT | Honda Center | Watch: ESPN | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche will finish the 2024-25 regular season on the road against the Anaheim Ducks in the second game of a back-to-back. This is the third and final meeting between the teams this season.

Latest Result (COL): COL 4, LAK 5

Latest Result (ANA): ANA 1, LAK 6

Defeat in LA

The Avalanche lost to the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Brock Nelson scored two goals, including the 300th of his career, while Valeri Nichushkin and Sam Malinski each added tallies for the Avs. The Kings opened the scoring when Quinton Byfield scored at 4:03 of the first period. Kevin Fiala doubled Los Angeles’ lead with a power-play goal at 7:14 of the opening frame. With the Avs on the power play at 10:39 of the first period, Nelson scored his 25th goal of the season via a shot from the bottom of the right circle. That goal marked the 300th tally of Nelson’s career. Nichushkin tied the game at with his 21st goal of the season at 2:13 of the second period with a shot from the left doorstep set up by Artturi Lehkonen. The Kings took a two-goal lead into the second intermission after tallies from Alex Laferriere at 10:57 and Anze Kopitar at 16:02. Malinski scored his fifth goal of the season via a right-circle wrist shot off the rush at 9:18 of the third period. Fiala scored his second of the game to give the Kings a 5-3 lead at 12:11 of the third period. At 17:20 of the third, Nelson scored his 26th of the season via a turnaround wrist shot from the right circle to cut the Avs’ deficit to one.

Leading the Way

Wedgewall

Since making his Avs debut on December 3rd, Scott Wedgewood’s .918 save percentage is the sixth best among goalies with at least 15 games played during that span.

A Marty Party

Martin Necas is tied for 16th in the NHL in assists (55) and 19th in the league in points (82).

Brockstar

Nelson is fourth on the Avs in points (56) while being fifth on the team in goals (26) and assists (30).

History

In 111 previous regular-season matchups against the Ducks, the Avalanche are 56-35-20. This season, the Avs picked up victories in both games, winning 4-3 in overtime in Denver on October 18th and 4-2 in Anaheim on December 20th.

A Loss to the Kings

The Ducks lost to the Kings 6-1 at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. Byfield opened the scoring for the Kings with a power-play goal at 1:24 of the first period. Anaheim’s Cutter Gauthier tied the game with a goal at 1:46 of the second period. Kopitar gave the Kings a 2-1 lead at 2:17 of the middle frame and Fiala scored a power-play goal at 5:30 of the second period to double Los Angeles’ lead. Laferriere put the Kings up 4-1 with a goal at 16:34 of the second period. In the third period, Fiala scored his second power-play goal of the night at 1:08 and Jordan Spence scored at 10:47.

Mighty Against the Ducks

Nelson has posted 14 points (9g/5a) in 21 games against the Ducks.

In 27 regular-season games against the Ducks, Nichushkin has registered 18 points (9g.9a) in addition to two points (1g/1a) in six playoff games.

Necas has recorded four points (1g/3a) in eight games against the Ducks.

Scoring in SoCal

Troy Terry leads the Ducks in points (53) and assists (33) while being tied for third in goals (20).

Mason McTavish is tied for the team lead in goals (21) while being second in points (50) and tied for third in assists (29).

Frank Vatrano is tied for the team lead in goals (21) while being tied for fourth in points (43).

A Numbers Game

7

The Avs are 7-3-1 in the second half of back-to-backs this season.

49

The Avs have used 49 different players this season, matching the franchise record set in 1989-90 and 1990-91.

4

Nelson is the fourth player from the 2010 NHL Draft to reach the 300-goal milestone.

Quote That Left a Mark

“Regardless of who was in the lineup tonight, I like the way we competed tonight. We played with good detail.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the team’s performance in Los Angeles