Wyatt Aamodt's First-Career NHL Goal Sparks Third-Period Comeback, Helps Avalanche Defeat Ducks 4-2

Coyle Posts Goal, Two Assists, Extends Point Streak to Six Games

CA-2425-Away-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

A Win in Anaheim

The Avalanche defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 at Honda Center on Sunday. Wyatt Aamodt scored his first-career NHL goal, Charlie Coyle posted a three-point night while Jack Drury and Erik Johnson each added tallies. In net for the Avs, Scott Wedgewood made 18 saves.

"It's been very emotional for myself and my family," Aamodt said about the last 48 hours which saw him make his NHL debut and score his first NHL goal. "When you're 27 years old, you kind of start wondering if it's going to happen. I just [have] to credit my family, my wife and my parents and everyone that's helped me get to this point along the way. These last two games weren't just for me, it's for my family as well and all the coaches that helped me get here also and the guys. So just trying to enjoy the last 48 hours here and take it hour by hour."

With the win, the Avs conclude the 2024-25 regular season with a record of 49-29-4.

How It Happened

Anaheim's Mason McTavish opened the scoring at 18:52 of the first period with a left-circle wrist shot.

Sam Colangelo doubled the Ducks' lead on the power play at 7:35 of the second period with a right-circle one-timer.

Aamodt put the Avs on the board at 10:05 of the third period when his centering pass deflected into the net.

Drury tied the game on the power play at 14:34 of the third period with his eighth goal of the season via a redirect on Sam Malinski's shot from the point.

Coyle gave the Avs a 3-2 lead at 17:51 of the third period with his 17th goal of the season via a right-circle wrist shot off the rush.

The Avs doubled their lead at 19:12 of the third period when Johnson scored his second goal of the season via a long-range empty-net tally.

Next Up

The Avalanche will begin the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs on the road against the Dallas Stars.

News Feed

Dueling with the Ducks

Avalanche Fall 5-4 to Kings

Hockey in Hollywood

Avs Fall 4-1 to Canucks

Avalanche Erase Two-Goal Deficit, Defeat Golden Knights 3-2 in Shootout

A Fight with the Knights

Avalanche Fall to Blues 5-4

Saturday in St. Louis

Cale Makar's Historic Night Helps Avalanche Clinch Playoff Berth, Defeat Blue Jackets 7-3

A Clash in Columbus

Cale Makar's Case to Win the 2024-25 Norris Trophy

Avalanche Use Late-Game Heroics to Defeat Blackhawks 3-2 in Shootout

Wednesday in the Windy City

Avalanche Fall 3-2 to Flames in Shootout

Avalanche Signs Taylor Makar

Facing the Flames

Avalanche Fall 2-1 to Blues

A Battle with the Blues