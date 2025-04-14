Wyatt Aamodt's First-Career NHL Goal Sparks Third-Period Comeback, Helps Avalanche Defeat Ducks 4-2

A Win in Anaheim

The Avalanche defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 at Honda Center on Sunday. Wyatt Aamodt scored his first-career NHL goal, Charlie Coyle posted a three-point night while Jack Drury and Erik Johnson each added tallies. In net for the Avs, Scott Wedgewood made 18 saves.

"It's been very emotional for myself and my family," Aamodt said about the last 48 hours which saw him make his NHL debut and score his first NHL goal. "When you're 27 years old, you kind of start wondering if it's going to happen. I just [have] to credit my family, my wife and my parents and everyone that's helped me get to this point along the way. These last two games weren't just for me, it's for my family as well and all the coaches that helped me get here also and the guys. So just trying to enjoy the last 48 hours here and take it hour by hour."

With the win, the Avs conclude the 2024-25 regular season with a record of 49-29-4.