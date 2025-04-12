Hockey in Hollywood

Colorado Avalanche (48-28-4) @ Los Angeles Kings (45-24-9)

2 p.m. MT | Crypto.com Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche head west for their final regular-season road trip that begins with a game against the Los Angeles Kings. This is the third and final meeting between the teams this season.

Latest Result (COL): VAN 4, COL 1

Latest Result (LAK): ANA 1, LAK 6

Defeat at Home

The Avalanche lost 4-1 to the Vancouver Canucks at Ball Arena on Thursday. Devon Toews scored his 10th goal of the season while Charlie Coyle and Cale Makar each recorded an assist. Vancouver’s Jake DeBrusk opened the scoring at 4:50 of the second period and Kiefer Sherwood doubled the Canucks’ lead at 7:51 of the middle frame. Toews put the Avs on the board at 16:36 of the middle frame via a net-front deflection on Coyle’s wrist shot. The Canucks re-gained their two-goal lead when Dakota Joshua scored at 6:14 of the third period and took a 4-1 advantage when Nils Hoglander scored an empty-net tally at 18:02.

Leading the Way

A Marty Party

Martin Necas is tied for 16th in the NHL in assists (54) and tied for 19th in points (81).

Up All Night to Get Lehky

Artturi Lehkonen is tied for second on the Avs in goals (27).

The Woodyard

Mackenzie Blackwood is seventh in the league in save percentage (.914) among goalies with at least 25 games played.

History

In 112 previous regular-season games against the Kings, the Avalanche are 54-46-12. This season, the two previous meetings were Avs victories in Denver as Colorado won 4-2 on November 13th and 4-0 on March 27th. The Avs have won both playoff series against the Kings in seven games, defeating Los Angeles in the 2001 Western Conference Semi-Finals and the 2002 Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Defending Home Ice

The Kings defeated the Anaheim Ducks 6-1 at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. Los Angeles’ Quinton Byfield opened the scoring on the power play at 1:24 of the first period. Anaheim’s Cutter Gauthier tied the game at 1:46 of the second period. Anze Kopitar gave the Kings a 2-1 lead at 2:17 of the middle frame before Kevin Fiala doubled Los Angeles’ lead on the power play at 5:30 of the second period. Alex Laferriere made it 4-1 with a goal at 16:34 of the second period. In the third period, Fiala scored his second power-play goal of the game at 1:08 and Jordan Spence gave the Kings a 6-1 lead at 10:47.

Contributors Against the Kings

Necas has posted eight points (5g/3a) in eight games against the Kings.

Coyle has registered 15 points (6g/9a) in 30 games against Los Angeles.

In 26 games against the Kings, Valeri Nichushkin has recorded 10 points (4g/6a).

Hollywood Stars

Adrian Kempe leads the Kings in points (67) and goals (33) while being second in assists (34).

Kopitar leads the Kings in assists (44) while being second in points (64) and fifth in goals (20).

Fiala is second on the Kings in goals (32) and third in points (54).

A Numbers Game

20

The Avs’ 20 regulation wins on the road this season are tied for the most in the NHL.

2.61

Since December 1st, the Avs are allowing 2.61 goals per game on the road, which is tied for the second-best mark in the league over that span.

83.3%

The Avs’ 83.3% penalty kill on the road since December 1st is the fourth best in the league during that span.

Quote That Left a Mark

“I think it's significant. I think our crowd, it's been phenomenal all year. The support’s been great. Certain games, the energy in the building, you can feel it, yeah, and I think that's helped us, especially through some of these tough times when you're just trying to finish off the season, stay healthy, I think it gives you a boost.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the crowds at Ball Arena