Avalanche Fall 5-4 to Kings

How It Happened

Los Angeles' Quinton Byfield opened the scoring at 4:03 of the first period with a wrist shot from the slot.

Kevin Fiala doubled the Kings' lead with a power-play goal via a wrist shot from the slot at 7:14 of the first period.

With the Avs on a five-on-three power-play, Nelson scored his 25th goal of the season at 10:39 of the first period via a shot from the bottom of the right circle set up by Charlie Coyle.