Avalanche Fall 5-4 to Kings

Defeat on the Road
The Avalanche lost to the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Colorado's Brock Nelson scored the 300th and 301st goals of his career while Valeri Nichushkin and Sam Malinski each added tallies for the Avs.
Nelson Scores Twice, Posts 300th-Career Goal
Los Angeles' Quinton Byfield opened the scoring at 4:03 of the first period with a wrist shot from the slot.
Kevin Fiala doubled the Kings' lead with a power-play goal via a wrist shot from the slot at 7:14 of the first period.
With the Avs on a five-on-three power-play, Nelson scored his 25th goal of the season at 10:39 of the first period via a shot from the bottom of the right circle set up by Charlie Coyle.
Nichushkin tied the game at 2:13 of the second period via a shot from the left doorstep set up by Artturi Lehkonen's cross-ice feed.
The Kings took a 3-2 lead at 10:57 of the second period via an Alex Laferriere goal from the slot.
Anze Kopitar gave the Kings a 4-2 lead at 16:02 of the second period with a backhand shot.
Malinski cut the Avs' deficit in half at 9:18 of the third period with his fifth goal of the season via a right-circle wrist shot off the rush.
The Kings regained their two-goal lead when Fiala scored his second tally of the game at 12:11 of the third period.
With the Avs' net empty, Nelson scored his second goal of the game and 26th of the season at 17:20 of the third period to make it 5-4 via a turnaround wrist shot from the right circle.
The Avalanche conclude the 2024-25 regular season with a road game against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8 p.m. MT on ESPN.