Avalanche Falls to Jets 3-1

Brent Burns Passes Keith Yandle For Second-Most Consecutive Games Played (990)

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By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defeat on the Road

The Avalanche lost 3-1 to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. Martin Necas scored for Colorado while Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar each recorded an assist. Brent Burns played in his 990th-consecutive game and passed Keith Yandle for the second-longest such streak in NHL history. 

How It Happened

Winnipeg's Kyle Connor opened the scoring at 2:05 of the second period with a left-circle shot off the rush.

Alex Iafallo doubled the Jets' lead at 11:52 of the second period with a shot from the doorstep.

With the Avs' net empty, Necas made it a 2-1 game, scoring his 31st goal of the season via a left-circle one-timer set up by MacKinnon at 18:44 of the third period.

Cole Perfetti gave the Jets a 3-1 lead with an empty-net goal at 18:18 of the third period.

Next Up

The Avalanche hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at 7:30 p.m. MT on ESPN and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

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