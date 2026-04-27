Avalanche's Defense Shined in Round One Sweep of Kings

For Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar, Colorado’s defensive play in the series was a result of what it has done all season.

“We stuck with our game plan and what we’ve been preaching all year on the defensive side of things,” Bednar said after Game Four. “And it paid off for us.”

Additionally, Cale Makar said the team stuck to all of its details the entire series.

"I felt like they were pushing at times, and we were able to weather it,” Makar said. “It’s a good test for us, because that’s a stingy defensive team over there that has a lot of offensive threats. And we found different ways to be able to shut them down. Kudos to everyone in here. I felt like we never wavered off our game plan. We just continued to press on them, and fortunately it worked out.”

Offensively, goals were hard to come by in this series, especially in the first three games that saw the Avs light the lamp six times. And while Colorado led the league in goals per game in the regular season (3.63), this series showed that it doesn’t need a big offensive output to win games.

"I think we have the ability to play different ways in order to win,” Bednar said. “But when you talk about championship teams, it's the defending that pushes you over the top. And I thought we were committed to that from the drop of the puck in Game One [until] the buzzer went in Game Four.”

Part of the reason the Avs allowed five goals in this series was the play of Scott Wedgewood, who posted a .950 save percentage and a 1.21 goals-against average. After Game Three, Bednar said Wedgewood had been one of the team’s best players in the series.

"I think he's been outstanding," Bednar said. "He's been great. Big saves when you need them. Relaxed. Looks confident.”

After Colorado’s overtime win in Game Two, Wedgewood said this has been the most fun hockey of his career.

"You play in under pressure moments,” Wedgewood said. “I think mentally, over my career, I've kind of been building my own scar tissue just trying to stay alive and stay in this league. So mentally, I feel like the playoffs are almost kind of what I've been putting the pressure on myself to get here. It's honestly felt like really fun hockey. Obviously, you know what's at stake."

Leading the way for the Avs on offense in the series were Nathan MacKinnon, Artturi Lehkonen and Gabriel Landeskog, who all posted two goals and two assists. Additionally, Makar and Nicolas Roy scored two goals while Nazem Kadri, Devon Toews, and Martin Necas all posted two assists.

For MacKinnon, not only did he find the scoresheet, but Bednar said his checking game made a big impact on the series.

“I saw a great checking series from Nate against a really good line in (Kings forward Quinton) Byfield mostly, (Kings forward Anze) Kopitar secondarily,” Bednar said after Game Four. “They did a great job on that side of it. And then I just think you’re not gonna be able to completely shut him down all the time, and when you need something big to happen, those players tend to show up, as he did [Sunday]."

Throughout the lineup, the Avalanche received contributions from everyone throughout the Round One, which has earned it the right to advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In Round Two, Avalanche will face either the Minnesota Wild or Dallas Stars.

“We know the challenge at hand with either team,” MacKinnon said about Colorado’s potential Round Two Opponent. “It’s gonna be extremely difficult.”