News Feed

Game Preview: COL @ SEA

Series Finale with Seattle
Avalanche to Host the United by Hockey Mobile Museum

Avalanche to Host the United by Hockey Mobile Museum
Seattle Kraken Colorado Avalanche game recap November 9

Bjorkstrand scores late in 3rd period, Kraken defeat Avalanche
Game Preview: COL vs. SEA

DIVING IN DEEP WATER 
Colorado Avalanche and UCHealth to Honor Cancer Warriors and their Families at Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Colorado Avalanche and UCHealth to Honor Cancer Warriors and their Families at Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Avalanche pull away from Devils in 3rd period

Avalanche pull away from Devils in 3rd period
Golden Knights blank Avalanche, point streak at 12

Golden Knights shut out Avalanche to extend point streak to 12
Game Preview: COL @ VGK 11.04.2023

Marquee Matchup In Vegas
Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues
Avalanche shut out by Penguins in 1st loss, NHL-record road streak ends

Avalanche shut out by Penguins in 1st loss, NHL-record road streak ends
Avalanche win again on road, set NHL record

Avalanche defeat Islanders, set NHL record for road winning streak
Game Preview: COL @ NYI 10.24.2023

Road Trip On The Island
O’Connor scores again, Avalanche win 5th straight

O’Connor scores again, Avalanche top Hurricanes for 5th straight win
Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated

Avalanche shut out Bedard, Blackhawks to stay undefeated
Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken

Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken
Game Preview COL @ SEA 10-17-23

Battling With the Kraken
Makar ties game late in 3rd, Avalanche top Sharks in shootout 

Makar ties game late in 3rd, Avalanche top Sharks in shootout
Game Preview COL @ SJS 10-14-23

Swimming With the Sharks

Rantanen, Makar each gets goal, assist, Avalanche ease past Kraken

MacKinnon has 3 assists, Georgiev makes 18 saves for Colorado

Recap: Avalanche at Kraken 11.13.23

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar each had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche scored five unanswered goals for a 5-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday.

Nathan MacKinnon had three assists, and Tomas Tatar and Devon Toews had two assists for Colorado (9-5-0), which had lost three of their past four games. Alexandar Georgiev had 18 saves.

Brandon Tanev scored his first of the season for Seattle (5-8-3), which had won its past two games. Joey Daccord made 26 saves.

Tanev tucked in a rebound off a point shot from Vince Dunn to make it 1-0 at 6:13 of the first period.

Alex Wennberg appeared to extend the lead to 2-0 at 14:41 with a short-handed goal, but a video review determined that Tanev interfered with Georgiev.

Rantanen tied it 1-1 at 12:05 of the second period when he tapped in a rebound from the crease into an open net.

Ross Colton gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 14:12, putting in a rebound past Daccord’s right pad.

Makar pushed it to 3-1 with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle at 4:14 of the third period after a give-and-go with Tatar.

Jonathan Drouin scored at 9:09 off a 2-on-1 rush with MacKinnon to make it 4-1. It was his first goal with the Avalanche after signing as a free agent on July 1.

Valeri Nichushkin deflected Makar’s shot past Daccord on a 4-on-3 power play for the 5-1 final.

Related Content

Seattle Kraken Shane Wright unlikely to play in 2024 WJC

Wright of Kraken unlikely to play for Canada at 2024 World Juniors
Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz out for season

Francouz out remainder of season for Avalanche with lower-body injury