Avalanche Defeats Golden Knights 6-5 in Shootout After Erasing Multiple Third-Period Deficits

Necas Scores Twice, Adds Shootout Goal

CA-2526-recap-away-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Victory in Vegas

The Avalanche erased third-period deficits of 4-2 and 5-4 to come back and defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-5 in a shootout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Martin Necas scored twice for Colorado, while Samuel Girard, Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen each posted a goal. Additionally, Sam Malinski recorded the first three-assist game of his NHL career.

"It wasn't a perfect game from us, that's for sure," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "But we kept fighting and guys played with a lot of heart. Whenever you're down against a good team twice by two and you're able to come out of there with a win, I think it feels good."

With its first shootout win of the season and seventh-consecutive victory, the Avalanche improved to 28-2-7.

How It Happened

Alexander Holtz put Vegas on the board first at 2:43 of the opening frame via a shot from the doorstep.

At 34 seconds of the second period, Ivan Barbashev doubled the Golden Knights' lead with a shot from the low slot.

Girard put the Avs on the board at 5:19 of the second period with his third goal of the season when his centering pass was deflected into the net from the low slot by Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

The Avalanche tied the game when at 10:27 of the middle frame when Necas scored his 17th goal of the season via a shot from above the right circle that redirected into the net off Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak.

Ben Hutton gave the Golden Knights a 3-2 lead at 11:36 of the second period with a one-timer from above of the right circle.

The Golden Knights took a 4-2 lead at 12:05 of the middle frame when Brett Howden scored via a deflection from the low slot.

Necas made it a 4-3 game at 3:52 of the third period with his second goal of the game and 18th of the season via a left-circle wrist shot off the rush.

At 8:21 of the third period, MacKinnon tied the game with his 31st goal of the season when he cleaned up a loose puck in the crease created by Malinski's right-point slap shot.

Colton Sissons gave Vegas a 5-4 lead at 16:00 of the third period with a net-front backhand shot.

With the Avs playing with its net empty and an extra attacker, Lehkonen tied the game at 18:03 of the third period with his 14th goal of the season via a one-timer from the slot set up by MacKinnon's feed.

In the shootout, Necas and Mitch Marner both scored in the second round before MacKinnon tallied the eventual winner in the fourth round.

Next Up

The Avalanche hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 7 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 950 AM.

News Feed

A Visit to Vegas

Scott Wedgewood's 32-Save Shutout Leads Avalanche to 1-0 Victory Against Mammoth

Meeting with the Mammoth

Cale Makar and Brock Nelson Post Matching One-Goal, Three-Point Games as Avalanche Defeats Wild 5-1

Sunday in St. Paul

Avalanche Defeats Jets 3-2, Extends Home Win Streak to 12 Games

A Divisional Duel with Winnipeg

MacKinnon Scores Twice as Avalanche Defeats Kraken 5-3

A Battle in Seattle

Avalanche Defeats Predators 4-2 to Extend Home Win Streak to 11 Games

Saturday Night Showdown

MacKinnon Sets Record For Most Goals in Avalanche Team History as Colorado Defeats Florida 6-2

A Clash with the Cats

Avalanche Falls 4-3 in Shootout After Makar Ties Game With Nine Seconds in Regulation

A Night in Nashville

Blackwood Makes 23 Saves as Avalanche Defeats Flyers 3-2, Picks Up All Four Points on Back-to-Back

A Battle on Broad Street

MacKinnon Scores Two Goals Including Overtime-Winner, Leads Avalanche Past Rangers 3-2