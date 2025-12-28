Avalanche Defeats Golden Knights 6-5 in Shootout After Erasing Multiple Third-Period Deficits

Victory in Vegas

The Avalanche erased third-period deficits of 4-2 and 5-4 to come back and defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-5 in a shootout at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Martin Necas scored twice for Colorado, while Samuel Girard, Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen each posted a goal. Additionally, Sam Malinski recorded the first three-assist game of his NHL career.

"It wasn't a perfect game from us, that's for sure," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "But we kept fighting and guys played with a lot of heart. Whenever you're down against a good team twice by two and you're able to come out of there with a win, I think it feels good."

With its first shootout win of the season and seventh-consecutive victory, the Avalanche improved to 28-2-7.