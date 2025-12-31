Trio of Avs Set to Represent Team Canada at Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

On New Year's Eve, Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews learned that he will be joining his teammates, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, on Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. MacKinnon and Makar were named to Team Canada in June, while the full roster, including Toews' selection, was released on Wednesday. This will be the first Olympic appearance for all three of these Avalanche players, and it will mark the first time the NHL players will compete at the Olympics since 2014.

Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said he's proud of MacKinnon, Makar and Toews.

"I think [it's] well-deserved from all those guys, no question," Bednar said on Wednesday. "All three of them played well last year at the 4 Nations. They're having great seasons. Wish them luck."

Those great seasons Bednar mentioned include MacKinnon leading the League in goals (32) and even-strength points (51), Makar pacing NHL blueliners in points (44) and Toews leading the Avs' joint-NHL-best penalty-kill unit (85.3%) in shorthanded time on ice (90:56) and ranking seventh in the League in plus-minus rating (+24).

Toews said he's pretty honored make the team and said it's cool to be able to represent Canada.

"Obviously, (NHL) players haven't gone in a while," Toews said. "So it's gonna be a fun time, I think everyone's excited for it. So, in a month or so, it'll be more exciting for sure."

Toews added that despite not being a big hockey knowledge person, he remembers watching the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, not far from his hometown of Abbotsford, British Columbia, where Canada's Sidney Crosby scored the overtime-winner in the Gold Medal game against the United States.

"That's the one moment that I remember growing up just being from that area," Toews said. "So, having an opportunity to be a part of a moment like that is something that I cherish for sure."

Makar said it’s unreal to have his defense partner join him on Team Canada.

“It’s the best,” Makar said. “Obviously, we’re so familiar with each other, and whether or not they want to keep us together, I think they still have it in their back pocket if they want to throw us as a tandem, just reading off each other so well. I’m very fortunate to have a partner like him. Definitely makes my life and my job a lot easier.”

MacKinnon, Makar and Toews will look to help Canada make it three-consecutive Gold Medals at Olympics that have had participation from NHL players.