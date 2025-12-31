Toews Added to Team Canada’s 2026 Olympic Roster

DENVER – Hockey Canada announced today the full Team Canada roster for 2026 Winter Olympic Games set for Feb. 6-22, 2026 in Milan and Cortina, Italy. Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews was added to his native Canada’s roster. Toews will join NHL teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, who were selected to Team Canada’s initial roster back on June 16.

Toews, 31, has recorded 12 points (1g/11a) with the Avalanche this season. He’s produced the sixth-best rating on the club at +24 and averaged 22:33 of ice time per game, the second-highest on Colorado behind only Makar. The Abbotsford, British Columbia, native skated in his 500th career game on Dec. 4 at UBS Arena against the New York Islanders, the team that drafted him in 2014.

One of 19 Team Canada returnees from the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, Toews collected 44 points (10g/34a) in 76 games with Colorado last season and finished second among Avalanche defensemen in goals, assists and points. He ranked second on the club with a +30 rating and is a league-best +202 since joining the Avalanche in 2020-21. In fact, the blueliner enters tonight as one of three players to have a rating of +200 or better while playing for the Avalanche/Nordiques franchise (MacKinnon, +220; Peter Forsberg, +210). Toews set single-season career-highs with four game-winning goals and two overtime tallies; he was one of four NHL defensemen to record a pair of overtime markers.

Additionally in 2024-25, Toews reached the 40-point mark for the fourth straight season to become one of five Avalanche/Nordiques defensemen ever to post four or more 40-point seasons. It was also his third campaign and second straight of double-digit goals to join Makar (6), Tyson Barrie (5), John-Michael Liles (4), Rob Blake (4) and Sandis Ozolinsh (4) as the sixth blueliner to record three different campaigns of 10 or more goals with the franchise.

In his career, Toews has amassed 290 points (63g/227a) in 511 regular-season games with the Avalanche and Islanders. He rang up a career-best 13 goals and 44 assists during the 2021-22 regular season and added 15 points (5g/10a) in 20 postseason contests to help the Avalanche capture the Stanley Cup. The blueliner has received Norris Trophy votes in four of his five full seasons in Colorado, finishing as high as eighth in 2021-22.

Toews helped Canada win the 4 Nations Face-Off. He played in all four games and averaged the tournament’s fourth-highest average time on ice per game at 24:06.