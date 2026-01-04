Avalanche Overcomes Two-Goal Third-Period Deficit, Defeat Hurricanes 5-3

Nelson Posts Two Power-Play Goals, MacKinnon Records Second-Consecutive Four-Point Game

CA-2526-recap-home-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Comeback in Carolina

Brock Nelson scored two power-play goals and Nathan MacKinnon posted four points (1g/3a) to help the Avalanche erase a two-goal third-period deficit and defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 at Lenovo Center on Saturday to extend the team's win streak to 10 games. The Avalanche became the fourth team in NHL history to post multiple win streaks of at least 10 games in a season, joining the 2019-20 Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins in 1970-71 and 1929-30.

With its win, Colorado improved to 31-2-7.

How It Happened

Carolina's Sebastian Aho opened the scoring at 18:09 of the first period with a shorthanded goal via a backhand shot on a breakaway.

Landeskog tied the game at 1:47 of the second period with his seventh goal of the season via a wraparound.

Nikolaj Ehlers gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 4:47 of the second period via a shot from the slot.

Carolina doubled its lead at 7:50 of the second period when Andrei Svechnikov scored with a backhand shot from the doorstep off the rush.

Nelson made it a 3-2 game at 1:09 of the third period on the power play with his 17th goal of the season via a net-front redirection.

In his first game in Carolina since being traded to the Avs by the Hurricanes, Drury tied the game at 1:42 of the third period with his seventh goal of the season via a left-circle shot set up by Ross Colton's feed.

Nelson scored his second power-play tally of the game and his 18th goal of the season at 7:30 of the third period via a right-circle one-timer set up by MacKinnon's feed to complete a fantastic passing sequence by the Avs.

At 19:42 of the third period, MacKinnon doubled Colorado's lead with his 35th goal of the season on an awarded tally with Carolina's net empty. That goal marked MacKinnon's 33rd-career game with at least four points, which passed Joe Sakic for the second-most in franchise history.

Next Up

The Avalanche continues its road trip on Sunday against the Florida Panthers at 3 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

