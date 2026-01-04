Avalanche Overcomes Two-Goal Third-Period Deficit, Defeat Hurricanes 5-3

Comeback in Carolina

Brock Nelson scored two power-play goals and Nathan MacKinnon posted four points (1g/3a) to help the Avalanche erase a two-goal third-period deficit and defeat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 at Lenovo Center on Saturday to extend the team's win streak to 10 games. The Avalanche became the fourth team in NHL history to post multiple win streaks of at least 10 games in a season, joining the 2019-20 Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins in 1970-71 and 1929-30.

With its win, Colorado improved to 31-2-7.