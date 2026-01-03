Brock Nelson Continuing Family’s Team USA Legacy

Avalanche forward Brock Nelson will add to his family’s rich history when it comes to Team USA men’s ice hockey at the Olympics.

Nelson was named to Team USA’s roster for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Friday, making him an Olympian for the first time.

Team USA has won the Gold Medal in men’s ice hockey at the 1960 and 1980 Olympics, with both of those teams featuring a member of Nelson’s family. His uncle, Dave Christian, was on the 1980 team and his grandfather, Bill Christian, along with his great uncle, Roger Christian, played on the 1960 and 1964 squads. Additionally, Nelson’s great uncle, Gord Christian, was on the 1954 U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team that took home a Silver Medal.

Nelson’s connection with his family led to an emotional call last season.

“I remember vividly just calling my grandfather when I made the Four Nations team and how emotional he was, being that he represented back in 1960,” Nelson said in September when asked about playing for Team USA and the possibility of doing it again at the Olympics. “It's cool to kind of share that and continue that on, even though I know there's no pressure, and he's proud of everything I've done to this point, no matter what. So, yeah, it's awesome.”

February’s Olympics won’t be the first time Nelson has represented the United States internationally. He has played for Team USA at the IIHF World Juniors (2011), IIHF World Championships (2014-17, 2024) and 4 Nations Face-Off (2025). Nelson said it means the world to him to represent The Stars and Stripes.

“It's special,” Nelson said. “Anytime you get to represent your country, I think it's a great honor.”

In the 2025-26 season, Nelson has posted strong numbers on both ends of the ice. He’s recorded 30 points (16g/14a) in 39 games and is third among Avs forwards in shorthanded time on ice on the NHL’s best penalty kill (85.7%). Additionally, Nelson is one of two Americans this season with at least 15 goals, 30 points and 600 faceoffs taken,

The Warroad, Minnesota, native said that the opportunity to play for Team USA is an added bonus and something he strives for.

“One of those dreams too, you think of as a kid,” Nelson said. “And you watch different moments through time, and you think about Crosby's golden goal (at the 2010 Olympics). And those are environments and moments and games that you'll never forget, and you work to try and be a part of those.”

It’s been 46 years since Nelson’s uncle Dave helped the United States men’s hockey team win its most recent Olympic Gold Medal. Now, over four decades later, Nelson has the opportunity to make his mark and add to his family’s legacy.