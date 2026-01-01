MacKinnon Scores Career Goals 400 and 401, Nichushkin Posts Hat Trick as Avalanche Defeats Blues 6-1

Winning Wednesday

Valeri Nichushkin posted a hat trick and Nathan MacKinnon recorded the 400th and 401st goals of his career to help the Avalanche defeat the St. Louis Blues 6-1 at Ball Arena on Wednesday to extend the team's home win streak to 15 games. Brock Nelson added a tally for Colorado while Josh Manson posted a pair of assists. In net for the Avs, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced.

"That was a great start," MacKinnon said. "Great start. That was fun. We haven't had of those. This season's been great, but we haven't had a start like that, and that was a lot of fun."

With its ninth-consecutive win, the Avalanche improved to 30-2-7.