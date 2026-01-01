MacKinnon Scores Career Goals 400 and 401, Nichushkin Posts Hat Trick as Avalanche Defeats Blues 6-1

Four Avs Post Multi-Point Games

By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Winning Wednesday

Valeri Nichushkin posted a hat trick and Nathan MacKinnon recorded the 400th and 401st goals of his career to help the Avalanche defeat the St. Louis Blues 6-1 at Ball Arena on Wednesday to extend the team's home win streak to 15 games. Brock Nelson added a tally for Colorado while Josh Manson posted a pair of assists. In net for the Avs, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced.

"That was a great start," MacKinnon said. "Great start. That was fun. We haven't had of those. This season's been great, but we haven't had a start like that, and that was a lot of fun."

With its ninth-consecutive win, the Avalanche improved to 30-2-7.

How It Happened

Nichushkin opened the scoring at 1:00 of the first period with his ninth goal of the season via a shot from the bottom of the left circle after a drive to the net. With the secondary helper on the goal, Brock Nelson picked up the 300th assist of his NHL career.

At 3:13 of the first period, MacKinnon scored his 33rd goal of the season and 400th-career tally to double Colorado's lead via a shot from the left doorstep.

Nichushkin gave the Avs a 3-0 lead with his second goal of the contest and 10th of the season at 3:26 of the first period via a shot from the right doorstep.

The Avalanche took a 4-0 lead when MacKinnon scored his second goal of the game and 34th of the season via a left-circle one-timer at 4:39 of the first period.

Colorado's four goals in the first 4:39 of a game are the fastest in franchise history and the third-fastest four goals to begin a contest in NHL history, behind the New York Islanders (3:31) on January 26, 1982, and the Edmonton Oilers (3:39) on December 16, 1981.

At 9:41 of the second period, Nelson gave the Avs a 5-0 lead on the power play with his 16th goal of the season via a left-circle one-timer.

Dalibor Dvorsky scored for St. Louis at 14:32 of the third period via a one-timer from above the right circle.

Nichushkin completed his hat trick with his 11th goal of the season at 16:06 of the third period via a shot from the left doorstep set up by Sam Malinski's feed. With his assist on the goal, MacKinnon tied Joe Sakic for the second-most games with at least four points in franchise history (32).

Next Up

The Avalanche begins a three-game road trip on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes at 5 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

