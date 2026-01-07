Avalanche Falls 4-2 to Lightning

How It Happened

Tampa Bay's Jake Guentzel opened the scoring at 19:48 of the first period with a power-play goal via a shot from the right doorstep.

Kelly tied the game at 3:22 of the second period with his eighth goal of the season via a shot from the doorstep set up by Bardakov's backhand feed. With the secondary assist on the goal, Solovyov picked up his first point as a member of the Avalanche.

"I liked those guys tonight again," Bednar said about Kelly's line. "That's two nights in a row that they've chipped in a goal each in the last two games. So whenever you can kind of get that production out of your fourth line that's playing limited minutes on the road, I think it's very important. So, they've had something to say about our last couple games, and I'd love to see it continue, [because] I thought they were good tonight."