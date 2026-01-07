Avalanche Falls 4-2 to Lightning

Defeat in Tampa
The Avalanche lost 4-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday. Parker Kelly and Brock Nelson scored for Colorado while Cale Makar, Ilya Solovyov and Zakhar Bardakov each posted an assist.
"I thought we skated well tonight," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "I had no problem with our [skating]. I thought we definitely had more energy tonight than we did against Florida. And this team (Tampa Bay) is playing real well. This is a team that moves and plays with pace, and I thought we did a good job there."