Avalanche Falls 4-2 to Lightning

Kelly and Nelson Score for Colorado

CA-2526-recap-away-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defeat in Tampa

The Avalanche lost 4-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Tuesday. Parker Kelly and Brock Nelson scored for Colorado while Cale Makar, Ilya Solovyov and Zakhar Bardakov each posted an assist.

"I thought we skated well tonight," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "I had no problem with our [skating]. I thought we definitely had more energy tonight than we did against Florida. And this team (Tampa Bay) is playing real well. This is a team that moves and plays with pace, and I thought we did a good job there."

How It Happened

Tampa Bay's Jake Guentzel opened the scoring at 19:48 of the first period with a power-play goal via a shot from the right doorstep.

Kelly tied the game at 3:22 of the second period with his eighth goal of the season via a shot from the doorstep set up by Bardakov's backhand feed. With the secondary assist on the goal, Solovyov picked up his first point as a member of the Avalanche.

"I liked those guys tonight again," Bednar said about Kelly's line. "That's two nights in a row that they've chipped in a goal each in the last two games. So whenever you can kind of get that production out of your fourth line that's playing limited minutes on the road, I think it's very important. So, they've had something to say about our last couple games, and I'd love to see it continue, [because] I thought they were good tonight."

Shortly after a succesful Avalanche penalty kill concluded, Nelson gave Colorado a 2-1 lead with his 19th goal of the season via a left-circle shot at 9:31 of the middle frame.

Zemgus Girgensons tied the game for Tampa Bay at 17:22 of the second period with a shot from the doorstep.

The Lightning took a 3-2 lead at 8:31 of the third period when Brandon Hagel scored via a right-circle one-timer.

Next Up

The Avalanche begins a seven-game homestand on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. MT on KTVD-20, Altitude, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

News Feed

A Tuesday Tilt in Tampa

Avalanche Falls 2-1 to Panthers

A Showdown in Sunrise

Avalanche Overcomes Two-Goal Third-Period Deficit, Defeat Hurricanes 5-3

Brock Nelson Continuing Family’s Team USA Legacy

A Clash with Carolina

Lehkonen, Kiviranta Selected to Team Finland 2026 Olympic Roster

Nelson Added to the United States 2026 Olympic Roster

MacKinnon Named NHL's Second Star of the Month

MacKinnon Scores Career Goals 400 and 401, Nichushkin Posts Hat Trick as Avalanche Defeats Blues 6-1

Trio of Avs Set to Represent Team Canada at Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Toews Added to Team Canada’s 2026 Olympic Roster

A Battle with the Blues

Avalanche Defeats Kings 5-2, Extends Home Win Streak to 14 Games

A Clash with the Kings

Avalanche Defeats Golden Knights 6-5 in Shootout After Erasing Multiple Third-Period Deficits

A Visit to Vegas

Scott Wedgewood's 32-Save Shutout Leads Avalanche to 1-0 Victory Against Mammoth